The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Innovation Technology

Israeli innovation will allow oxygen to be produced from moon's surface

"The technology we've developed is part of a value chain that will allow permanent bases to be established outside the limits of planet earth."

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
APRIL 22, 2021 06:37
A simulation of HELIOS' induction furnace shows sand from the moon burning at 1,600 degree's Celsius. (photo credit: CHAYA GOLD)
A simulation of HELIOS' induction furnace shows sand from the moon burning at 1,600 degree's Celsius.
(photo credit: CHAYA GOLD)
An Israeli start-up has developed a method for producing oxygen from the surface of the moon. 
The project, titled HELIOS after the company behind it, has received funding from the Israel Space Agency, and is expected to develop a system that will launch two missions into space in the next three years. 
The technology behind the ambitious idea is based on a special furnace that was designed to extract oxygen and various metals directly from the surface of the moon, without requiring any supplementing materials brought from earth. 
This potentially means reliant technology that would allow future human settlements on the moon to quite literally live off the land for long periods of time without needing constant shipment of supplies from earth.  
"The technology we've developed is part of a value chain that will allow permanent bases to be established outside the limits of planet earth," CEO and co-founder of HELIOS, Jonathan Geifman said, stressing the importance of focusing on basic infrastructure and the ability to produce raw materials from natural resources "in order to avoid having to endlessly transport equipment."  
Jonathan Geifman, CEO and co-founder of HELIOS (Credit: Chaya Gold)Jonathan Geifman, CEO and co-founder of HELIOS (Credit: Chaya Gold)

And while the oxygen produced by HELIOS would potentially serve astronauts for breathing, most of it would be used for launching and operating space vehicles due to its part in the chemical process leading to a combustion reaction.   
According to HELIOS, "the current cost of launching materials and equipment to the moon, Mars and beyond restricts the chances for long term extra-terrestrial human presence." However, about 45% of the total mass of the surface of Mars and the moon is suitable for the extraction of oxygen, the company says. 
This will come in handy, considering the mind-boggling amount of oxygen required for space travel. Sustaining four astronauts in their trip to the moon and back requires about 10 tons of oxygen. For comparison, launching Elon Musk's SpaceX multifunctional Starship is expected to cost some 850 tons of oxygen.  
Over 50 missions to the moon are scheduled to take place in the next five years, which will require large amounts of oxygen. This is especially true considering the recent collaboration announced between NASA and SpaceX that aims to bring astronauts to the moon as early as 2024 for the first time sine 1972.
But this time, the idea is to leave behind more than a flag - a permanent station. And this is where the Israeli company's unique innovation may play an important role.   
"HELIOS' revolutionary technology ... will make launching costs cheaper, will allow for more cargo and will allow in the future for long-term human presence in deep space," said Avi Blasberger, director-general of the Israel Space Agency, which is part of the Science, Technology and Space Ministry.
"We expect that humanity's return to the moon as part of NASA's Artemis program will create significant business opportunities for the Israeli space industry and the space industry as a whole," Blasberger added, concluding by congratulating HELIOS, "a pioneering Israeli start-up," for leading such an important development.   
HELIOS was established to actualize the vision of Earth-independent space exploration, according to its website. Among the notable names currently involved with HELIOS' project are William Larson, a former project manager at NASA specializing in resource utilization; Bertil Andersson, former chief executive of the European Science Foundation and Yoav Landsman, a senior engineer who worked on the Beresheet project, which was Israel's first attempt to land on the moon. 


Tags technology space NASA israeli innovation SpaceX
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Sarah Halimi murder: No excuse for killing, hating Jews - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Enes Kanter: Israel’s unlikely NBA ally - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Independence Day and the vaccine

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
David Wolpe

Parashat Aharei Mot-Kedoshim: Forgiveness and self-love

 By DAVID WOLPE
Neville Teller

The Drama of Radio: The past and the future

 By NEVILLE TELLER

Most Read

1

Can a cup of yogurt 'cure' your case of COVID-19?

Prof. Raz Jelinek and Ms. Orit Malka with their unique probiotic yogurt at Ben-Gurion University laboratory.
2

Natanz attack hit 50 meters underground, destroyed most of the facility

Exhibition of nuclear achievements of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, April 10, 2021
3

Iran censors soccer match over 100 times due to woman referee

Premier League soccer ball, illustrative
4

Why the Indian COVID mutation should worry Israelis - analysis

People on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem, during Israel's third nationwide lockdown, Sunday, January 10, 2020.
5

New vaccine side effect? In Israel, six people develop herpes zoster

A rash from herpes zoster [Illustrative].

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by