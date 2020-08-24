The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Israeli company creates paint, fabrics, masks that kill bacteria

The fabric incorporates metals with antibacterial properties.

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
AUGUST 24, 2020 21:04
Masks for kids (photo credit: Courtesy)
Masks for kids
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Israeli nano-tech firm NanoSono has invented a unique powder of antibacterial metals, among them gold and zinc, that kills any bacteria it comes into contact with. The powder can be used on fabrics in airplanes and hospitals, as well as for masks, among other applications.
Certain metals are famous for having antiseptic qualities, CEO Ronen Sarusi said on Monday, which have been incorporated into a powder with a nano-structure that eradicates the bacteria. The metals are housed in tiny structures called dots, each one composed of a shell and core made from different metal parts. Sarusi said. “In addition, the dots are arranged along the surface of a mask or wall covered with NanoSono produced paint to ensure that any bacteria that lands on it dies.”
The bacteria dies, he explained, as the moisture it needs is used to produce a space rich in free radicals. In photographs taken with an electron microscope one can see the bacteria becoming bloated and then exploding.
Based in Yokne’am, NanoSono produces patented powders which can then be mixed in paint to coat walls and planes with bacteria-killing substances. It can also be pressed into fabrics to produce masks and hospital gowns that would achieve the same effect.
“What good does it do you to sterilize the plane once people depart?” Sarusi asked. “The moment new passengers get on the plane they bring their germs with them.”
Because the solution is based on the qualities of an existing material in the seat fabric or the coating of the plane, the plane will continue to be a germ-free zone for as long as the materials are in it. “We are now testing to see if our solution can also kill the novel coronavirus,” he said, “we hope to know for sure in a few weeks.”
Sarusi views the company as an Israeli success story and lauds one of his scientists, Dr. Ariel Francu, an oleh (immigrant) from Chile who decided to build a life in Israel after he faced antisemitism in his home country.
“We are now doubling our number of workers from 20 to 40,” Sarusi said, “and we will expand our production center in Yokne’am.”



Tags health technology bacteria
