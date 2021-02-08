The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Israeli hospital adopts unique loving care program for premature babies

The Kfar Saba prenatal care ward is the first in Israel to offer training and guidance to parents who wish to touch their premature babies and help in the care-giving process.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 8, 2021 17:45
The 'Four Hands' method at Meir Hospital’s prenatal care ward (photo credit: MEIR MEDICAL CENTER SPOKESMAN)
The 'Four Hands' method at Meir Hospital’s prenatal care ward
(photo credit: MEIR MEDICAL CENTER SPOKESMAN)
Meir Medical Center's prenatal care ward is the first in the country to offer ‘Four Hands’ care to parents of premature babies, a press release on behalf of the Clalit affiliated medical center reported on Monday. 
With proper training and guidance, parents of premature babies are now able to participate in the washing, feeding, and medical care their babies require to survive the difficult experience of being born early. This offers the parents a chance to emotionally connect to new-born who are often placed in life-protecting, but restrictive, environments and sooths who are now touched and stroked and not just poked and prodded. 
The hospital is currently conducting a two-weeks marathon of the ‘Four Hands’ method to offer extra focus on its Newborn Individualized Developmental Care and Assessment Program (NIDCAP). Meir Medical Center is the only hospital in the country currently offering NIDCAP. 
"I very much wanted to take part and learn how to get close and look after them [her babies] without worrying," said Liron Azoz. who is the mother of two babies born weighing only 700 grams and 640 grams during the 25th week of the pregnancy, said.
She added the training boosted her confidence levels and that she was able to bathe her newborns with the nurse offering background support. 
"We will leave the program with the tools needed to sooth our babies," she said, "which is a great gift." 


Tags health Babies Kfar Saba
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

End of third lockdown in Israel: Where do we go from here?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jeff Barak

Reality check: It's all down to Lapid - opinion

 By JEFF BARAK
Nadav Tamir

Codifying IHRA’s definition of antisemitism as law is harmful - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR
Emily Schrader

Coronavirus corruption: Israel’s inexcusable failure - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Amotz Asa-El

Merav Michaeli's nihilism will make Labor fall further from grace

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Israeli Jewish Antifa hacks KKK website, doxxes members

A screenshot is seen of the website for the white supremacist organization the Patriotic Brigade Knights of the Klu Klux Klan after it was hacked.
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

19-year-old hospitalized in ICU days after receiving second Pfizer vaccine

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel
4

COVID-19: Here’s why global travel is unlikely to resume ‘till 2024

THE EMPTY departures hall at Ben-Gurion Airport this week. When will the skies open up and how long will it take until traveling is safe?
5

COVID: Just 0.06% Israelis sick after two shots, no one serious – study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by