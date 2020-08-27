The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Israeli, Italian firms push ahead with plasma-based COVID-19 treatment

The two companies hope to gain approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), as well as with other regulatory bodies across the world.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 27, 2020 18:03
Plasma bags are pictured at the Interregional Transfusion CRS in Bern (photo credit: DENIS BALIBOUSE/REUTERS)
Plasma bags are pictured at the Interregional Transfusion CRS in Bern
(photo credit: DENIS BALIBOUSE/REUTERS)
Two leading biopharma firms from Israel and Italy are continuing their work on developing and eventually distributing a coronavirus treatment based on blood plasma, the companies said in a statement on Tuesday.
The companies, which are Israel-based Kamada and Italy-based Kedrion Biopharma, are both known for plasma-derived therapeutics, and have already agreed to work together on their COVID-19 treatment. Kamada is responsible for the actual product development, as well as manufacturing and submitting it to regulatory bodies, and Kedrion is responsible for collecting plasma – which will come from recovered COVID-19 patients – and for eventual product distribution.
The two companies hope to gain approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), as well as with other regulatory bodies across the world. Both companies have also formed partnerships with other institutions to research and test their new therapies. In July, Kedrion partnered with Columbia University Irving Medical Center to test a new immunoglobulin (IgG) therapy for COVID-19 patients. The center's clinical laboratories medical director Dr. Steven Spitalnik said at the time that if it receives FDA approval, he hopes it can be administered to frontline medical workers as a preventative measure.
Kamada is currently partnering with Hadassah-University Medical Center in Jerusalem, where it is testing its IgG treatment under the auspices of the Health Ministry.
The treatment works as a passive vaccine, which is when you are given antibodies formed by another patient who got the disease and developed them. This is in contrast to an active vaccine, when you are injected with a dead or weakened version of a virus that tricks your immune system into thinking that you have had the disease, and your immune system creates antibodies to protect you.
The FDA gave an "emergency use authorization" for coronavirus treatments that use blood plasma from recovered patients. Israel's Health Ministry has yet to do so, but Hadassah chief Zeev Rotstein is urging them to follow in the FDA's footsteps.
“From the first moment [that COVID-19 struck Israel] we realized plasma was an important tool for treating sick patients,” Rotstein told The Jerusalem Post.
“The Health Ministry was reluctant even to see us collect the plasma. But at the end, the fruits are very delicious.”


Tags hadassah hospital blood Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Pompeo is a great friend to the State of Israel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy A quarantine reading list for the gap year By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef Israel-UAE deal, who's to thank and what will it lead to? – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Shmuley Boteach Hezbollah’s genocidal chemicals ignite Lebanon By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Emily Schrader Israeli rape victims need to know: You’re not to blame, you’re not alone By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Police arrest 2 more suspects in gang-rape of 16-year-old in Eilat
Israelis demonstrate against sexual violence after the rape of a 16-year-old girl in Eilat last week, Jerusalem, August 23, 2020
2 Surgical precision - The story behind Israel's targeted killings
‘EACH FLOOR had two apartments and each apartment had three rooms’: The home of Islamic Jihad commander Baha Abu al-Ata after it was hit by the Israeli strike that killed him, in Gaza City on November 12, 2019
3 Netanyahu: Rape of 16-year-old by 30 men is crime against humanity
A hotel is seen against a backdrop of mountains in the Red Sea resort of Eilat [Illustrative]
4 SS Officer hailed as a 'hero' by New Zealand media dies at 97
Waffen SS officers in Denmark, 1944
5 PA's Grand Mufti issues fatwa banning Muslims from praying at al-Aqsa
WORSHIPERS ATTEND a prayer service at al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem’s Old City on July 31.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by