Israeli-made treatment for non-melenoma skin cancer in development

Israeli-based company MediWound is launching a new clinical development program to test its candidate to treat non-memelnoma skin cancers

Called MWPC005, the treatment is a topically applied biological drug candidate and is a concentrate of proteolytic enzymes enriched in bromelain. Preclinical in-vitrio research done by MediWound as well as existing research have found that bromelain has anti-cancer properties. Clinical case studies also seem to indicate that MWPC005 could help treat low-risk non-melenoma skin cancers.

MediWound recently submitted protocols to the FDA for a phase I/II study in the US for later this year, while a parallel phase II trial will be conducted at Soroka-University Medical Center in Beersheba, Israel.

The US trial will specifically focus on basal cell carcinoma (BCC), a non-melenoma skin cancer that is the most diagnosed skin cancer in the US. Every year, 4.3 million cases in the US are diagnosed.

“I am pleased to launch our new clinical development program for the treatment of non-melanoma skin cancers. MWPC005 represents an important step in our strategic evolution to leverage our innovative enzymatic platform technology to pioneer solutions for unmet medical needs,” said MediWound CEO Sharon Malka.

“Non-melanoma skin cancers, including BCC, are by far the most common of all types of cancer and represent a significant potential market opportunity. We believe that MWPC005 has the potential to be an effective non-invasive treatment for BCC without the side effects associated with current topical therapies and their longer treatment duration. While MediWound remains focused on its continued growth and advancement of our NexoBrid and EscharEx programs, we are excited to add a synergistic drug product candidate to our pipeline portfolio.”

