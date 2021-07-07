Israeli mask co. says can protect wearers against Delta variant

The Israeli mask company Sonovia has released a report showing that its trademark SonoMask should be equally protective against the Delta variant than the original Wuhan strain.

The mask was tested by the VisMederi laboratory to determine the antiviral activity of its fabric, which is coated in zinc oxide nano-particles that destroy bacteria, fungi and viruses. When tested against two new variants - though not the Delta variant specifically - it was found to show “potent antiviral activity,” according to Prof. Amos Adler, director of the Clinical Microbiology Laboratory at Tel Aviv University.

“COVID-19 variants might have different epidemiological or immunological properties that are the result of point mutations in critical areas of the receptor binding domain,” Adler said in a statement. “Still, their overall structure and biophysical properties of the virus are almost identical. Hence, the antiviral effect exerted by the Sonovia treated fabrics is expected to be present in all COVID-19 variants, including the recent Delta variant.”

Adler consults for the European Center for Disease Control.