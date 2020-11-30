Israeli medical delegation to fly to Italy, help contain COVID-19 spread

An Israeli delegation of 20 doctors and medical experts from the Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan will fly to Italy on Tuesday in order to help contain the spread of coronavirus in the Piedmont District in the northern part of the country. The delegation was initiated by Israel's Ambassador to Rome, Dror Eydar. In a letter dispatched to Chezy Levy, director-general of the Health Ministry, by Alon Ushpiz, director-general of the Foreign Ministry, Ushpiz explained that "Governor of the Piedmont District in northern Israel approached Israel's Ambassador to Rome with an urgent request to provide the district assistance in combating the spread of coronavirus, due to a dramatic increase in the number of new infections and the lack of doctors and medical equipment in the area." The letter indicated that Israel's embassy in Italy then connected between the Israeli and Italian health ministries, which coordinated the necessary operation and agreed on the required urgent needs of the Piedmont District. The ministries also agreed on the departure of an Israeli medical delegation that will provide assistance to local Italian experts. It was agreed that the Sheba Medical Center, Israel's largest hospital, would be responsible for choosing the doctors most appropriate for the mission. The delegation will be headed by Prof. Elhanan Bar On and will include some 20 doctors from different fields of expertise.
Ushpiz noted in his letter that "Israel and Italy are allies that hold a deep connection and collaborate on many issues, so it's only natural that Israel will seek to help Italy in a time of need," adding that "we're positive that Italy will cherish Israeli assistance in a time like this." Ushpiz guaranteed that the Foreign Ministry and the Israeli embassy in Rome would provide any assistance required in order to execute "this important mission." According to N13, more than 166,000 people were diagnosed with coronavirus in Piedmont since the pandemic broke out, leading to the death of more than 4,100 patients. Italy has been dealing with the second wave of the virus since November, with the peak of new daily infections reaching about 40,000 a couple of weeks ago. While numbers have gone down since then, with 16,000 new infections diagnosed in the past 24 hours, the beaten country is still desperate for help.