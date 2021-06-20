The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Israeli miracle COVID mask now aims to make your bedroom safer for sleep

SonoMask proved to be 99% effective at neutralizing the novel coronavirus, according to multiple studies

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
JUNE 20, 2021 15:53
Sonovia's new antibacterial pillow cases (photo credit: COURTESY OF SONOVIA)
Sonovia's new antibacterial pillow cases
(photo credit: COURTESY OF SONOVIA)
A person’s bed linens develop 17,000 times more bacteria than an average toilet seat within one week of use. That’s a frightening statistic, considering an average person spends around one-third of their lives lying in bed.
The Israeli makers of the antiviral SonoMask, Sonovia, hope to make your bedroom a little safer with a new line of bed linens.
SonoMask proved to be 99% effective at neutralizing the novel coronavirus, according to multiple studies.
The company’s pillowcases, which contain active zinc in their fabric, are already available online. The rest of the bed linens should be rolled out later this month.
According to the company’s blog, “zinc is used abundantly in many skincare products due to its outstanding antibacterial properties. Those exact same capabilities give Sonovia’s pillowcases the ability to eliminate bacteria with over 99% efficacy.”
Like its signature masks, the pillowcases are meant to be durable, self-sanitizing, anti-odor and cooling.
“Not only does your skin shed millions of cells on a daily basis, but sheets themselves are made from natural fibers that are ripe for bacteria,” explained Sonovia’s CTO Liat Goldhammer-Steinberg. “You sweat, liquid from your body proliferates the linens and ultimately that is a very good source for bacteria to accumulate.”
She said that “it affects you even if you don’t consider it.”
Sonovia's new antibacterial pillow cases (Credit: Sonovia)Sonovia's new antibacterial pillow cases (Credit: Sonovia)
Sometimes, for example, these bacteria can cause acne. Other times, it can lead to eye irritation and infection or even infections in the lungs.
“Since coronavirus, we are looking at the world differently - at the potential of a pandemic or pollution to disrupt our daily lives, create casualties and loss to the economy,” said Goldhammer-Steinberg. “That is why we targeted bed linens.”
She said Sonovia is also working on designing seat covers that people can use on public transportation, including buses and airplanes, and there are other ideas as well. Earlier this month, it announced a partnership with Delta Galil Industries to develop a line of activewear.
There are current pillowcases in both sateen and percale available.
The company’s technology is based on a lab-scale sonochemical process that was developed at Bar-Ilan University. At the start of the pandemic, it did not have a product on the market. Today, its SonoMask has helped tens of thousands of frontline workers in more than 100 countries.


Tags COVID-19 Masks sleep
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel and PA need to work together on COVID vaccines

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Walter Bingham

Does the world need Israel? - opinion

 By WALTER BINGHAM

My Word: The Opposition and contrary forces

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

It’s Israel’s political system, stupid - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Photo of new ministers shows achievements, failures in treating divisions

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

Individual tourists to be allowed into Israel starting July 1

First birthright group lands in Ben-Gurion Airport after year-long pause.
2

Netanyahu offered to resign, let Benny Gantz serve as PM - report

Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
3

Israel's newest prime minister, Naftali Bennett, begins premiership

Incoming Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the Knesset plenum ahead of swearing in of new government.
4

Is Egypt planning to retake control of the Gaza Strip?

Building equipment, sent by Egypt for Palestinians, arrive in the southern Gaza Strip June 4, 2021
5

EU study finds incitement in Palestinian textbooks, kept from public

Palestinian children learn Islamic lessons on summer vacation as COVID-19 restrictions ease in Gaza.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by