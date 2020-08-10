Israeli plastic surgeons assert mask-wear does not cause ear protrusions

After receiving inquiries as to whether continued face mask-wear will cause a persons ears to reshape over time, a group of Israeli plastic surgeons decided to quell fears, noting that while the mask may irritate the ears and cause discomfort it will not cause a permanent change to the degree of which a mask-wearer's ear protrudes.To strengthen the assertion, the surgeons explain that the ear canal stops developing at age 6 and therefore there is no reason for "its structure to change following the pressure of a rubber band or lanyard." Compulsory mask wear has been in effect since the peak of the coronavirus spread in Israel, when the Health Ministry delved out lockdown restrictions in late March. As of now, traversing public areas without a face covering can carry a fine of up to NIS 500 (approximately $145).However, as the surgeons note, there is no obligation to wear a mask with straps, that those worried about ear protrusions can opt for a bandana or scarf - which can be more comfortable and less irritating.While many are worried about their ears, or tan lines - on the more serious side - some say that wearing masks for long hours may be dangerous due to insufficient oxygenation of the blood it can cause.In an article published by Technocracy News, Dr. Russell Blaylock wrote that the side effects from prolonged wearing of a face mask "can vary from headaches to increased airway resistance, carbon dioxide accumulation, to hypoxia, all the way to serious life-threatening complications."The side effects vary depending on whether they are cloth or paper surgical masks or N95 respirator masks because the N95, being a more effective filter, also limits breathing to a greater degree, and is therefore more commonly associated with headaches, Blaylock reported. Blaylock surveyed a sample of 212 healthcare workers who reported on the presence of headaches while using the N95 mask to arrive at his conclusions.The study found that around a third of workers developed headaches when using the N95 mask, the majority had pre-existing headaches that were made worse by the use of the mask, and around three in five required pain medication to relieve the headache.And although tight straps or pressure from the mask were considered as potential causes, the evidence pointed to the headaches being caused by reduced blood oxygenation, or an increase in carbon dioxide in the blood.Little is definitively known about how effective the use of masks is in controlling the spread of COVID-19 - connecting decreased coronavirus infection rates to mask use.