The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

BGU research claims increased insomnia, anxiety in mothers amid COVID-19

What they found was that many mothers are reporting higher levels of anxiety and increased episodes of insomnia as a direct result of the isolated lifestyle change.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
OCTOBER 12, 2020 13:17
A girl hugs her mother before entering her elementary school in Sderot as it reopens following the ease of restrictions preventing the spread of the coronavirus disease. (photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
A girl hugs her mother before entering her elementary school in Sderot as it reopens following the ease of restrictions preventing the spread of the coronavirus disease.
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
Israeli researchers have taken a peek into the effect home confinement has on sleep among parents and their children amid the current health crisis.
What they found was that many mothers are reporting higher levels of anxiety and increased episodes of insomnia as a direct result of the isolated lifestyle change.
Researchers from the Ben-Gurion University of the Negev and the Max Stern Yezreel Valley College surveyed a sample of 241 women (100 Arab, 141 Jewish) who were mothers to a child in the age range of six months to six years – beginning four weeks into the initial lockdown in March-April. They published their findings in the Journal of Sleep Research.
Some 23% reached the threshold to be classified as experiencing clinical insomnia, compared to the 11% present before the pandemic, with about 60% reporting at least some sort of negative change in their sleep quality.
Researchers added that some of their survey sample reported experiencing symptoms of clinical insomnia during the pandemic, when they had never experienced loss of sleep in the past.
"We further observed that mothers who reported an increase in insomnia symptoms had significantly higher levels of acute COVID-19 anxiety than mothers who reported no change in insomnia symptoms, while no group differences were detected in their typical (trait) anxiety levels, suggesting that current anxiety may contribute to the increase in severity of insomnia symptoms," said Prof. Liat Tikotzky, head of the BGU Parenting, Child Development and Sleep Lab and a faculty member of the BGU Department of Psychology.
The average level of maternal trait anxiety for the survey sample was 35.71, with a score of over 40 earning a clinical designation. Some 31% of mothers in the sample scored above the clinical cut off, 63% reported mild levels while 17.2% gave indications they were experiencing high levels of anxiety.
The reports of anxiety were positively correlated to be dependent on the child's sleep onset latency, awakenings and duration.
"In the study, we addressed, for the first time, consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic and home confinement on maternal anxiety and insomnia, as well as reports of sleep problems among children between six and 72 months old," Tikotzky said.
More than two-thirds of the women in the study (69%) reported no negative change in their child's sleep, however, more than half reported a change in sleep duration (35% decreased; 25% increased) and 26% reported a change in the way their child falls asleep.
Those who reported experiencing clinical insomnia were more likely to report a negative change in their child's sleep quality, which is consistent with studies performed on maternal-infant sleep before the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The results of the present study indicate that many mothers of young children are experiencing substantial negative psychosocial changes during the COVID‐19 crisis, as shown in the exacerbation of insomnia severity and the high levels of acute anxiety during the current crisis," the study authors wrote in conclusion.
"Notwithstanding these significant findings, it is important to note that the majority of mothers reported no change in their child’s sleep quality, duration and arrangement, and their perception of their child’s sleep as being problematic."


Tags children Mother Coronavirus COVID-19 sleep
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo UN makes mockery of its Human Rights Council By JPOST EDITORIAL
Zalman Shoval Peace Now doctrines are outdated, its time to move on By ZALMAN SHOVAL
Felice Friedson Setting the Saudi stage for normalization By FELICE FRIEDSON
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us. The ‘bureaucrats’ who deserve our thanks By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
Ira Forman Combatting antisemitism: Why the world needs to adopt the IHRA definition By IRA FORMAN

Most Read

1 2020 features first global Halloween Blue Moon since WWII
A super moon is pictured at the beginning of a total lunar eclipse above Rafah in southern Gaza Strip, on September 28, 2015.
2 Nof Hagalil fire under control, arson suspected in other fires
A fire engulfs a house in the city of Nof HaGalil, October 9, 2020.
3 India-Israel 30-second coronavirus test should be 'ready in days'
Eight packages at the Foreign Ministry's warehouse intended to be sent to India to assist with combating the coronavirus
4 Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus
Sonovia mask
5 COVID-19 could cause male infertility - new Israeli study
Frozen vials of sperm are seen preserved in an azote cooled container in a laboratory in Paris, France, September 13, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by