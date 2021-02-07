Israeli research institute receives prestigious grant to study algae

The MIGAL Galilee Research Institute, located in Israel's North, received a prestigious grant of 7.5 million euros last week for their groundbreaking research into inflammatory bowel disease, and their development of cures originating from algae. The HORIZON 2020 R&D (research & development) grant is an EU initiative with a 77 million euro budget, its goal to promote groundbreaking developments in the usage of natural ingredients from algae as cures for diseases like Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), Colitis and Crohn’s Disease. The project will be led by Dr. Dorit Avni, head of the lab at MIGAL's bioactive metabolites and immune modulation laboratory. "This grant will enable us to carry out breakthrough research that will hopefully bring forth innovative new therapies for diseases that currently lack effective treatment – diseases that have plagued mankind for centuries," commented Avni. Avni is one of 21 researchers from across Israel and Europe who have received the grant. Algae, who's strains number in the tens of thousands, are known for their rich protein, anti-inflammatory agents, and other benefits. However, since currently only about 10-15 of those strains are approved for commercial use, having been confirmed for their bio-effectiveness, the field is quickly growing to provide research that will unlock the massive benefits in this plant group. The project, dubbed Algea4IBD, has three major goals. The first is to develop algae-based solutions for a wide variety of chronic inflammatory diseases, the second is to aid in the growth of an aquaculture that mirror's the EU's green, environmentally-conscious approach. The third goal is to promote a healthier lifestyle amongst humans, as they increase their awareness of the access and variety of algae and plants available to them.
"This award is an impressive achievement that few achieve," said Science and Technology Ministry Director-General Shai-Lee Spigelman, "with international recognition confirming the importance of this innovative project aimed at transforming algae into sorely needed treatments for inflammatory related diseases."