Teachers Union, Finance Ministry clash as schools open on Sunday

Schools had been shut down for around two months due to the The head of Israel’s Teacher Union accused the Finance Ministry of exploiting teachers because they are women Sunday morning in an interview with Kan radio, the same day that tens of thousands of preschool and kindergarten students returned to school.Schools had been shut down for around two months due to the coronavirus crisis



“I have stopped believing in the Finance Ministry’s failing conduct," Teacher Union head Yaffa Ben-David said. "To teach students via distance learning is difficult. Why does the dedication of the teaching staff continue to be exploited, because we are women? No other body is treated that way.”

Ben-David also complained that teachers were asked to teach on Lag B’Omer, a request made in an effort to help create some routine for children who started back to school after such a long break. But the teachers did not want to lose their holiday.

“The Finance Ministry in its holy way exploits such things and makes them cynical and ugly,” she told Kan.

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion said that schools would operate in his city on Lag B'Omer and that teachers and aides would receive full pay. Despite that the Teachers Union refused to teach, some municipalities said they will open schools on the holiday, which celebrates a break in a plague that is said to have occurred during the days of Rabbi Akiva. Among them are Givatayim, Herzliya, Modi’in, Tel Aviv and Yavne.Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion said that schools would operate in his city on Lag B'Omer and that teachers and aides would receive full pay.

Most preschools and kindergartens opened on Sunday, although amid frustration by parents who protested that they were essentially left without a full solution. Due to Health Ministry restrictions , children are broken into two, consistent groups, each consisting of about 50% of students (up to 17 students) and each group of students is learning for three consecutive days in a row at school and then three from home.

At the same time, only about half of children enrolled in private, subsidized daycares, such as WIZO and Naamat, returned Sunday, leaving around 40,000 toddlers at home. Parents were only informed whether they had a slot or not over the weekend.

In Jerusalem, 630 preschools and kindergartens opened. The municipality announced that from Wednesday, after-school programs will be available to any students who need it.

"We are slowly and surely bringing the education system back to full operation," Lion said. "Activating the education system is the first part of the return to the an active economy. Kindergartens and schools have been opened according to the Ministry of Health guidelines." Moreover, although the Finance Ministry announced that after-school programs could start to run under strict Health Ministry conditions, many are not opening at the beginning of the week.In Jerusalem, 630 preschools and kindergartens opened. The municipality announced that from Wednesday, after-school programs will be available to any students who need it.



Parents can have hope, as the numbers of sick people in Israel continues to improve. Health and Education ministry officials have said that if the morbidity rate stays consistent then the educational system could return in full within a few weeks.

On Saturday night, the Health Ministry showed only 4,831 active cases of coronavirus in Israel, among the, 64 who were intubated. So far, 247 people have died.