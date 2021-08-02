Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Prof. Eli Schwartz, founder of the Center for Travel Medicine and Tropical Disease at Sheba, conducted a randomized, controlled, double blinded trial from May 15, 2020, through the end of January 2021, to evaluate the effectiveness of ivermectin in reducing viral shedding among non-hospitalized patients with mild to moderate coronavirus.

Ivermectin has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration since 1987. The drug was awarded the Nobel prize in medicine in 2015 for its treatment of onchocerciasis, a disease caused by infection with a parasitic roundworm.

Over the years, it has been used for other indications, including scabies and head lice. Moreover, in the last decade, several clinical studies have started to show its antiviral activity against viruses ranging from HIV and the flu to Zika and West Nile viruses.

The drug is also highly economical. A study published in the peer-reviewed American Journal of Therapeutics showed that the cost of the drug for other treatments is around $0.60 to $1.80 for a five-day course of ivermectin in Bangladesh. Schwartz said it cost around $10 a day in Israel.

In Schwartz’s study, 89 eligible volunteers over the age of 18 who were diagnosed with coronavirus and staying in state-run COVID-19 hotels were divided into two groups: 50% received ivermectin and 50% received a placebo - the amount was based on weight. The patients were given the pills for three days in a row one hour before a meal.

The volunteers were tested using a standard nasopharyngeal swab PCR test with the goal of evaluating whether there was a reduction in viral load by the 6th day - the third day after the termination of the treatment. They were swabbed every two days.

Nearly 72% of volunteers treated with ivermectin tested negative for the virus by day six. In contrast, only 50% of those who received the placebo tested negative.

In addition, the study looked at culture viability, meaning how infectious the patients were, and found that only 13% of ivermectin patients were infectious after six days, compared to 50% of the placebo group.

“Our study shows first and foremost that ivermectin has antiviral activity. It also shows that there is almost a 100% chance that a person will be non-infectious in four to six days, which could lead to shortening isolation time for these people,” Schwartz said. “This could have a huge economic and social impact.”

The study appeared on the health research sharing site MedRxiv.

Schwartz noted that other similar studies, though not all of them conducted to the same standards as his - double blind, placebo - showed a favorable impact of ivermectin treatment.

He cautioned that his study did not prove ivermectin effective as a prophylactic, meaning that it can prevent disease, nor did it show that it could reduce the chances of hospitalization. Though he said that other studies have shown such evidence.

For example, the study published earlier this year in the American Journal of Therapeutics highlighted that “a review by the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance summarized findings from 27 studies on the effects of ivermectin for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 infection, concluding that ivermectin ‘demonstrates a strong signal of therapeutic efficacy against COVID-19

“Another recent review found that ivermectin reduced deaths by 75%,” the report said.

But ivermectin is not without controversy and hence, despite the high levels of coronavirus worldwide, the FDA nor the World Health Organization have been willing to approve it for use in the fight against the virus.

A Hebrew University researcher, Prof. Ya’acov Nahmias, questioned the safety of the drug.

“Ivermectin is a chemical therapeutic agent, and it has significant risks associated with it,” he said in a previous interview. “We should be very cautious about using this type of medication to treat a viral disease that the vast majority of the public is going to recover from even without this treatment.”

During Schwartz’s study there was not any signal of significant side effects among ivermectin users.

Only five patients were referred to hospitals, with four of them being in the placebo arm. One ivermectin patient went to the hospital complaining of shortness of breath on the day of recruitment. He continued with the ivermectin treatment and a day later he was sent back to the hotel in good condition.

The FDA said on its website that it “received multiple reports of patients who have required medical support and been hospitalized after self-medicating with ivermectin.”

The “FDA has not approved ivermectin for use in treating or preventing COVID-19 in humans. Ivermectin tablets are approved at very specific doses for some parasitic worms, and there are topical (on the skin) formulations for head lice and skin conditions like rosacea. Ivermectin is not an antiviral (a drug for treating viruses). Taking large doses of this drug is dangerous and can cause serious harm,” the organization said.

The World Health Organization has also recommended against using the drug except in clinical trials.

In contrast, Schwartz said he is very disappointed that WHO did not support any trial to determine whether or not the drug could be viable.

Last month, Oxford University announced a large trial on ivermectin effectiveness.

Schwartz said he got interested in exploring ivermectin about a year ago, “when everyone was looking for a new drug” to treat COVID-19 and a lot of effort was being put into evaluating hydroxychloroquine, he decided to join the effort.

“Since ivermectin was on my shelf since we are using it for tropical diseases and there were hints it might work, I decided to go for it,” he said.

Researchers in other places in the world began looking into the drug at around the same time. But when they started to see positive results, he said, no one wanted to publish them.

“There is a lot of opposition,” Schwartz said. “We tried to publish it and it was kicked away by three journals. No one even wanted to hear about it. You have to ask how come - the world is suffering.”

In his estimation, “This drug will not bring any big economic profits” and so the big pharma don’t want to deal with it.

Some of the loudest opposition to ivermectin has come from Merck Co., which manufactured the drug in the 1980s. They put out a public statement about ivermectin on their website:

“Company scientists continue to carefully examine the findings of all available and emerging studies of ivermectin for the treatment of COVID-19 for evidence of efficacy and safety,” the company said. “It is important to note that, to-date, our analysis has identified no scientific basis for a potential therapeutic effect against COVID-19 from pre-clinical studies; no meaningful evidence for clinical activity or clinical efficacy in patients with COVID-19 disease, and a concerning lack of safety data in the majority of studies.”

But Merck has not launched any studies of its own on ivermectin.

“You would think Merck would be happy to hear that ivermectin might be helpful to corona patients and try to study it, but they are most loudly declaring the drug should not be used,” Schwartz contended. “A billion people took it. They gave it to them. It’s a real shame.”

And, he said, not moving forward with ivermectin could potentially extend the time it takes for the world to be able to live alongside the virus.

“Developing new medications can take years; therefore, identifying existing drugs that can be repurposed against COVID-19 that already have an established safety profile through decades of use could play a critical role in suppressing or even ending the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic,” wrote the researchers in the American Journal of Therapeutics. “Using repurposed medications may be especially important because it could take months, possibly years, for much of the world’s population to get vaccinated, particularly among low- to middle-income populations.”