Israeli skies close until Feb. 21 - here's how you can still enter, exit

The government made a decision overnight Thursday to keep the skies closed for at least another two weeks. That means that with few exceptions, Israelis cannot enter or exit the country.

The government originally voted to close the skies through February 7. The new restrictions are in place until February 21.

However, a new Exceptions Committee will be able to approve the entry and exit of certain people for specific reasons.

Applications to the committee should be made online via a web form that is available on the Internet sites of the Foreign, Health and Immigration ministries, as well as the Prime Minister’s Office website. Forms need to be accompanied by supporting documentation.

The committee is composed of representatives of each of these ministries, as well as members of the Diaspora and Tourism ministries.



The following people can receive permits to leave Israel, according to the Prime Minister’s Office and the Transportation Ministry:

1 - Non-Israeli citizens and people who are not permanent residents

2 - People who are leaving for an extended period of time to take up permanent residence somewhere else and who can prove that

3 - People who are in need of essential medical treatment that cannot be delayed

A support person can travel with them

4 - Those who need to attend a funeral of a first-degree relative

5 - Those who are required to assist first-degree relatives who are distress and have no one local to help them

6 - People who are need to attend a legal proceeding of which they are a part of or are required by law to attend

7 - Those traveling on a state-sponsored mission, such as for the purpose of foreign relations, as approved by the Foreign Ministry, Defense Ministry or PMO

8 - Professional athletes to attend a competition

Coaches or trainers can be approved to travel too

9 - Personnel on humanitarian missions



The following reasons for entering Israel could be approved for Israeli citizens: At the same time, there will be no entry into the country, unless the exceptions committee approves it.

1 - Receiving medical treatment that cannot be delayed

2 - Attending a funeral of a first-degree relative

3 - Assisting a first-degree relative in distress and who has no one local to help

4 - Attending a required legal proceeding

5 - Carrying out a humanitarian mission

6 - Handling foreign relations meetings or other essential state business, as approved by the Foreign Ministry, Defense Ministry or the PMO

In addition, women in their third trimesters of pregnancy may enter Israel to give birth.

Also, citizens who left Israel before Israel voted to close the skies may return.





Non-Israeli citizens or permanent residents may also obtain permission to enter the country. The following are approved exemptions:

1 - People on a humanitarian mission

2 - Those traveling on a state-sponsored mission, such as for the purpose of foreign relations, as approved by the Foreign Ministry, Defense Ministry or PMO

3 - Professional athletes for the purpose of participating in a competition

4 - Immigrants, if their aliyah cannot be postponed

5 - People married to Israeli citizens or permanent residences or who are the parents of Israeli citizens

Those who have already received exception certificates do not need to reapply; the certificates are still valid.