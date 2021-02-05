The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israeli skies close until Feb. 21 - here's how you can still enter, exit

The country's Exceptions Committee will be able to approve the entry and exit of certain people for specific reasons.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
FEBRUARY 5, 2021 15:11
‘BLACK-SWAN event’: Empty departure halls at Ben-Gurion Airport, October.
The government made a decision overnight Thursday to keep the skies closed for at least another two weeks. That means that with few exceptions, Israelis cannot enter or exit the country.
The government originally voted to close the skies through February 7. The new restrictions are in place until February 21. 
However, a new Exceptions Committee will be able to approve the entry and exit of certain people for specific reasons.  
Applications to the committee should be made online via a web form that is available on the Internet sites of the Foreign, Health and Immigration ministries, as well as the Prime Minister’s Office website. Forms need to be accompanied by supporting documentation.
The committee is composed of representatives of each of these ministries, as well as members of the Diaspora and Tourism ministries. 

The following people can receive permits to leave Israel, according to the Prime Minister’s Office and the Transportation Ministry:
1 - Non-Israeli citizens and people who are not permanent residents
2 - People who are leaving for an extended period of time to take up permanent residence somewhere else and who can prove that 
3 - People who are in need of essential medical treatment that cannot be delayed 
A support person can travel with them
4 - Those who need to attend a funeral of a first-degree relative
5 - Those who are required to assist first-degree relatives who are distress and have no one local to help them
6 - People who are need to attend a legal proceeding of which they are a part of or are required by law to attend
7 - Those traveling on a state-sponsored mission, such as for the purpose of foreign relations, as approved by the Foreign Ministry, Defense Ministry or PMO
8 - Professional athletes to attend a competition
Coaches or trainers can be approved to travel too
9 - Personnel on humanitarian missions
At the same time, there will be no entry into the country, unless the exceptions committee approves it. 
The following reasons for entering Israel could be approved for Israeli citizens:
1 - Receiving medical treatment that cannot be delayed
2 - Attending a funeral of a first-degree relative
3 - Assisting a first-degree relative in distress and who has no one local to help
4 - Attending a required legal proceeding 
5 - Carrying out a humanitarian mission 
6 - Handling foreign relations meetings or other essential state business, as approved by the Foreign Ministry, Defense Ministry or the PMO
In addition, women in their third trimesters of pregnancy may enter Israel to give birth.
Also, citizens who left Israel before Israel voted to close the skies may return. 

Non-Israeli citizens or permanent residents may also obtain permission to enter the country. The following are approved exemptions:
1 - People on a humanitarian mission
2 - Those traveling on a state-sponsored mission, such as for the purpose of foreign relations, as approved by the Foreign Ministry, Defense Ministry or PMO
3 - Professional athletes for the purpose of participating in a competition
4 - Immigrants, if their aliyah cannot be postponed
5 - People married to Israeli citizens or permanent residences or who are the parents of Israeli citizens 
Those who have already received exception certificates do not need to reapply; the certificates are still valid.

The decision to close Israel's skies came against the backdrop of steady but high infection, driven largely by the British mutation that entered Israel through its airport. The mutation now accounts for between 70% to 80% of all infection in the country.
“We are closing the skies hermetically, except for really rare exceptions, to prevent the entry of virus mutations, and also to ensure that we progress quickly with our vaccination campaign,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at the end of last month when the decision was made.
The Health Ministry has been pushing the government to keep the skies closed for at least several more weeks, until a system is in place to maintain testing, isolation and genetic sequencing that could stop the spread of mutations before it starts.
Some studies have showed that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are less effective against at least the South African mutation. It is unclear if these vaccines will be as effective against all future mutations. The country hopes to complete vaccinating the majority of its oldest and most at-risk people before allowing new variants to enter Israel. 


