Israeli 'smokable cannabis toothpick' startup smashes crowdfunding goal

Moodpicks are each made from 100mg of pure cannabis extract, micro-encapsulated into a thin layer, made from 100% smokable natural ingredients, and specially designed in the shape of a toothpick

By IDAN ZONSHINE  
OCTOBER 9, 2020 02:10
Employee tends to medical cannabis plants at Pharmocann, an Israeli medical cannabis company in northern Israel (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
Employee tends to medical cannabis plants at Pharmocann, an Israeli medical cannabis company in northern Israel
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
Israeli medical cannabis start-up TrichomeShell has, in only two weeks, raised nearly twice their minimum funding goal, receiving nearly NIS 1.3 million in investments, with two weeks still left before the funding deadline runs out.
The company focuses on cannabis-related innovation, with two CBD products already available for purchase in Europe: the drink-soluble cannabis powder, "Power Powder," and smokable cannabis toothpicks, called "Moodpicks."
Both products are able to utilize THC and CBD extracts. Their advantage over medical cannabis flower products lies in their ability to deliver more accurate, measured doses of the active ingredients meeded by medical cannabis patients. 
Moodpicks are each made from 100mg of pure cannabis extract, micro-encapsulated into a thin layer, made from 100% smokable natural ingredients, and specially designed in the shape of a toothpick. Patients stick the Moodpick into hand-rolled cigarettes or joints and get their desired dosage.
For non-smoking patients, TrichomeShell's Power Powder is soluble in any drink, allowing a controlled dosage without the need for inhalation. In the future, the company plans to release cannabis-extracts in the forms of gummy snakes, and smokable spherical drops.
 
TrichomeShell is led by an experienced team that works in collaboration with Siach Medical Group, one of Israel's leading medical cannabis companies in Israel, which is a shareholder in the company and allows full use of knowledge, laboratories and assists the company in both development and sales. 
In the coming years, the company is expected to try and expand toward the US and Canadian markets, in an attempt to grow the value of the international patent they are currently in the process of issuing, before selling either the patent or the company as a whole.
TrichomeShell's crowdfunding campaign will run until October 22 on the Israeli business crowdfunding website pipelbiz. As of the writing of this article, they have achieved 197% of their funding goal, with approximately NIS 1.28 million raised so far.


Tags marijuana startup medical marijuana israel Cannabis start-up CBD CBD Oil GoFundMe CBD Flower fundraising
