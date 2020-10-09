Israeli 'smokable cannabis toothpick' startup smashes crowdfunding goal

Israeli medical cannabis start-up TrichomeShell has, in only two weeks, raised nearly twice their minimum funding goal, receiving nearly NIS 1.3 million in investments, with two weeks still left before the funding deadline runs out.

The company focuses on cannabis-related innovation , with two CBD products already available for purchase in Europe: the drink-soluble cannabis powder, "Power Powder," and smokable cannabis toothpicks, called "Moodpicks."

Both products are able to utilize THC and CBD extracts. Their advantage over medical cannabis flower products lies in their ability to deliver more accurate, measured doses of the active ingredients meeded by medical cannabis patients.

Moodpicks are each made from 100mg of pure cannabis extract, micro-encapsulated into a thin layer, made from 100% smokable natural ingredients, and specially designed in the shape of a toothpick. Patients stick the Moodpick into hand-rolled cigarettes or joints and get their desired dosage.

For non-smoking patients, TrichomeShell's Power Powder is soluble in any drink, allowing a controlled dosage without the need for inhalation. In the future, the company plans to release cannabis-extracts in the forms of gummy snakes, and smokable spherical drops.



TrichomeShell is led by an experienced team that works in collaboration with Siach Medical Group, one of Israel's leading medical cannabis companies in Israel, which is a shareholder in the company and allows full use of knowledge, laboratories and assists the company in both development and sales.