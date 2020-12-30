The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israeli startup introduces tech that can detect coronavirus in car

Crispify, a new Israeli startup, has developed a system to keep track of air quality in cars, identifying viruses and bacteria, including the infamous coronavirus.

By ABIGAIL ADLER  
DECEMBER 30, 2020 03:22
A PSA's Citroen new electric city car AMI is seen during a media presentation in Paris, France, August 25, 2020. (photo credit: CHARLES PLATIAU / REUTERS)
Based on research from the CDC and the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating, and Air-Conditioning Engineers (better known as ASHRAE), AI algorithms for identifying threats in the air were developed. According to geektime.com, sensors in the vehicle monitor micro particles, dust, bacteria, viruses, gas, chemicals, temperature and essentially every kind of harmful molecule.
The system alerts drivers to dangerous pollutants in real-time, in addition to providing predictions of reappearances in the future, geektime.com reported.
“The aforementioned research proved a direct link between the presence of COVID-19 in the air and the levels of particles, CO2 and humidity in the air. Crispify used these hypotheses, pivoted them to the auto industry, and developed a risk level index of virus exposure,” CEO and co-founder Adam Feldman explained to geektime.com.
Crispify follows Aura Air, an Israeli technology system that purifies the air tainted by coronavirus. At the beginning of December 2020, Aura Air was installed in Madrid's Palace of Zarzuela, in which the King of Spain welcomes foreign guests and holds government meetings.
Sensors examine the particles in the air, as well as temperature, humidity, the amount of carbon dioxide, organic gases and more. When the sensors detect unusual phenomena or a dangerous increase in pollution, the system creates a complete turnover of the air at an average rate of 2.5 times per hours in order to purify it.
A study conducted at Sheba Medical Center determined that the system has the ability to destroy various viruses, including coronavirus at a rate of 99.9%.
However, Feldman claimed that Crispify targets car owners. While Aura Air mainly focuses on the home and office environment, Feldman told geektime.com that "we have developed the first mobile and independent system for in-cabin use. Crispify’s main advantages include its complete adaption of both its hardware and software technologies to the automotive industry.”
In the US, both ZipCar and Avis utilize Crispify’s system in their vehicles.


technology israeli science Coronavirus in Israel
