The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Israel's airlines: Replace quarantine with a third COVID-19 test

Israel's coronavirus travel regulations are among the strictest in the world, and many have charged that there is no scientific justification to require so many to quarantine after their flights.

By ZEV STUB  
AUGUST 8, 2021 15:11
Medical technicians test passengers for COVID-19 at the Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv on March 8, 2021. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
Medical technicians test passengers for COVID-19 at the Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv on March 8, 2021.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
Suffocating under the weight of mandatory quarantines for many travelers, Israel's airlines have asked the Health Ministry to replace the quarantines with a third coronavirus test. The proposal will be discussed in a coronavirus cabinet meeting late Sunday.
Starting Wednesday, travelers from the US, France, Italy, Germany, Greece and about 20 other countries will be required to isolate for a minimum of seven days, even if they are fully vaccinated or recovered, after the government put those countries under severe travel warning. That ruling caused “mass hysteria” among travelers, leading many to cancel or defer their flight plans, travel agents said.
Israel's coronavirus travel regulations are among the strictest in the world, and many, including top health professionals, have charged that there is no scientific justification to require so many travelers to isolate themselves after their flights. Other countries, like Great Britain, have been removing quarantine requirements in recent days for fully-vaccinated travelers.
August is a popular vacation time, and many people left for their trips abroad before the new travel restrictions were announced. The school year begins September 1, and the Rosh Hashana holiday starts the night of September 6, so for many, the prospect of being confined to a seven-day quarantine is particularly frustrating at this time of year.
A number of travelers paid hundreds of dollars extra to move their flight forward to land before the restrictions go into effect on Wednesday, Ziontours Jerusalem CEO Mark Feldman told The Jerusalem Post last week.
Currently, travelers are required to take tests within 72 hours before boarding a flight to Israel and then again in the airport upon arrival, and everyone from red or orange countries must quarantine for seven days, even if they are fully vaccinated. The arrangement that the airlines have proposed would add a third COVID-19 test on the fifth day, with the option to get out of isolation early if that is negative, according to a spokesman for Maj.-Gen. (res.) Roni Numa, the country’s coronavirus airport commissioner.
Numa himself is in favor of this proposal and open to other possibilities, the spokesman said. There is a reasonable chance the government would accept this compromise, he added.
Israel’s airlines are suffering tremendously during the pandemic. El Al lost $531 million in 2020 and saw revenues drop more than 70% due to canceled flights last year. The government was forced to spend nearly NIS 750m. to bail out El Al and Israir from the damage of months of canceled flights and airport closures. As part of that plan, El Al was supposed to raise another $105 million in a share offering by July, but it was postponed  “in light of changes in the business environment and the prevalence of the COVID-19 Delta variant.”
Further closures or cancellations will dig those holes even deeper, and airline company heads have warned that the country's aviation industry is in danger of "collapse." 


Tags airline company aircraft Coronavirus quarantine COVID-19 Pfizer
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

COVID-19: We all must help avoid another lockdown - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ruthie Blum

Time to take advantage of cracks in Tehran’s armor - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Barbara Sofer

The Sofia: The new Tiberias luxury hotel with a Zionist background

 By BARBARA SOFER

Hezbollah is testing Israel and so far it's succeeding - analysis

 By YAAKOV KATZ
Sarit Zehavi

Should the West support the Lebanese army to counterweight Hezbollah?

 By SARIT ZEHAVI
Most Read
1

Harvard astronomer revolutionizes search for alien life with new project

Illustative photo of Galileo Galilei refracting through a telescope.
2

Coronavirus in Israel: What do we know about the 143 hospitalized people?

A technician collects swab samples for COVID-19, at a testing center run by the Tel Aviv municipality in cooperation with Tel haShomer hospital, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, on July 20, 2021.
3

Great Pyramid-sized asteroid to fly close to Earth

Asteroid illustrative
4

Texas looking into divestment from Unilever over Ben & Jerry’s boycott

A woman holds Ben & Jerry's ice cream at her home in Jerusalem on July 19, 2021.
5

Israel to become first in world to test Oravax oral COVID-19 vaccine

Pills

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by