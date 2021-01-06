Israel's COVID-19 deaths reach average of 30+ a day

The country’s death toll has been climbing at an alarming rate, according to data provided to The Jerusalem Post by the Health Ministry. The death toll reached 3,512 on Wednesday.An average of 32 people died per day in the last seven days, according to the data. Some 50 people succumbed to the disease on Tuesday alone.lockdown on Thursday at midnight.There has been an average of 18 deaths per day since December 1.For perspective, 625 people died in the month of September and 970 in the month of October, when Israel was at the height of its second wave. That number dropped dramatically in November to 324 people, but was already up to 473 last month.Some 174 people have succumbed to the virus since the start of January. If this pace continues, then around 900 people would be dead by the end of this month.The average age of people who died from the pandemic is now 78.5 - a drop from 80.4 in the beginning of September.The statistics comes as the country prepares to enter a strict
“Right now, we are putting everyone under a tight lockdown for the next two weeks” because the country is running two races against the virus,” Netanyahu said.He said that with God’s help “we will succeed and the vaccination campaign will overcome the disease, and then we can open the economy more than any other country in the world.”He added, “Lockdown, economic support and millions of vaccines, and we will get out of this nightmare and return to life.”Edelstein said that he has been asked in recent days if a lockdown was necessary, to which he responded: “Either a full, full lockdown or an increase in morbidity.”According to a poll conducted for Channel 12, the majority (57%) supports this lockdown and is therefore more likely to adhere to the rules. However, the final list of regulations was not available by 9 p.m. on Wednesday, despite the lockdown going into effect 27 hours later. According to a source close to one of the ministers in the meeting, there were many disagreements over the details of the lockdown.A full list of regulations was expected to be passed by midnight.How long will the lockdown last?Already, the Health Ministry is saying that two weeks might not be long enough to lower infection enough.Health Ministry Director-General Chezy Levy told KAN Radio on Wednesday morning that “of course, anything can happen” because “time is not the main factor, the rate of infection is.”He said that he hopes the public completely abides by the lockdown.“If people are not careful, we are playing without fate,” he said. “If we are not careful, we are on a slippery slope.”
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });Police have said they will deploy 5,000 officers around town to help stop offenders of the government regulations, and plan to erect dozens of roadblocks across the country. Police said they will place 15 roadblocks on roads during business hours, 25 in the evening and 12 throughout the night.Ahead of the lockdown, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein paid a visit to a Meuhedet health fund anti-coronavirus vaccination facility in Jerusalem on Wednesday.
שידור חי מהחיסונים בירושלים: https://t.co/xRYwX5TAYe— Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) January 6, 2021
“Right now, we are putting everyone under a tight lockdown for the next two weeks” because the country is running two races against the virus,” Netanyahu said.He said that with God’s help “we will succeed and the vaccination campaign will overcome the disease, and then we can open the economy more than any other country in the world.”He added, “Lockdown, economic support and millions of vaccines, and we will get out of this nightmare and return to life.”Edelstein said that he has been asked in recent days if a lockdown was necessary, to which he responded: “Either a full, full lockdown or an increase in morbidity.”According to a poll conducted for Channel 12, the majority (57%) supports this lockdown and is therefore more likely to adhere to the rules. However, the final list of regulations was not available by 9 p.m. on Wednesday, despite the lockdown going into effect 27 hours later. According to a source close to one of the ministers in the meeting, there were many disagreements over the details of the lockdown.A full list of regulations was expected to be passed by midnight.How long will the lockdown last?Already, the Health Ministry is saying that two weeks might not be long enough to lower infection enough.Health Ministry Director-General Chezy Levy told KAN Radio on Wednesday morning that “of course, anything can happen” because “time is not the main factor, the rate of infection is.”He said that he hopes the public completely abides by the lockdown.“If people are not careful, we are playing without fate,” he said. “If we are not careful, we are on a slippery slope.”