Israel's new COVID-19 rules: Everything you need to know

Here is everything you need to know:

When does a Green pass apply?

When there is an event with more than 100 people, whether inside or outside.

For what kinds of events is the Green Pass applicable?

– Sports and cultural

– Hotels

– Gyms and workout studios

– Restaurants and cafes

– Cafeterias

– Conferences

– Synagogues

Where is the Green Pass not applicable?

– Stores

– Malls

– Pools

– Museums

– Libraries

– National parks and nature centers

Any other location that is not specifically mentioned above

How do non-vaccinated individuals enter Green Pass events or locations?

The individual must take a PCR test within 72 hours of visiting the location and present a negative result upon entry along with a photo ID. Beginning August 8, unvaccinated people will also be able to present a negative rapid antigen test result to enter a Green Pass location.

Do children need to be tested?

No. Children under the age of 12, who are not eligible to be vaccinated, do not have to take a test or show a vaccination or recovery certificate to enter a Green Pass location.

So, then what’s the Happy Badge?

The Happy Badge is like the Green Pass but applies specifically to weddings and other large celebratory events. The main difference is at these events, which certainly involve food and mingling, children under 12 are required to present a negative coronavirus test.

The Green Pass rules will stay into effect until August 8, 2021.