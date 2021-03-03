Israel’s Sheba named among top 10 hospitals in the world

Israel’s largest hospital has been ranked No. 10 among the “Top 10 Best Hospitals in the World” by Newsweek magazine.
The listing, which was revealed on Wednesday, is determined by the magazine in collaboration with market and consumer data company Statista.
This is the third year that Sheba Medical Center made the list – last year, it was No. 9.
The listing cites Sheba’s superior healthcare, its drive toward medical innovation and cutting-edge research.
Sheba was the first hospital in Israel to open a coronavirus ward during the crisis and to leverage telemedicine to interact with infected patients. The hospital, located in Tel Hashomer, includes 11 of Israel’s national health centers, four hospitals, cancer and heart institutes and 159 medical departments and clinics.
"To be nominated and ranked amongst the Top 10 World’s Best Hospitals for three consecutive years, underscores Israel's image as a small country with world-class medicine and what we call, 'Sheba Global Impact,’” said CEO Prof. Yitshak Kreiss. “This honor is also a testament to our dedicated staff, which has worked tirelessly to utilize cutting-edge medical treatments, treating patients from all walks of life during these challenging times, offering hope without boundaries.”
