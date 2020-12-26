Israel's third coronavirus lockdown: Final list of restrictions

As Israel heads into its third coronavirus lockdown since the beginning of the pandemic, here is a list of the restrictions, which are set to go into effect on Sunday at 5 p.m.• Traveling more than 1,000 meters from home, except in special circumstances – forbidden • Visiting someone else’s home – forbidden• All non-essential stores and services – closed• Businesses that don’t directly serve the public – 50% capacity or up to 10 people, whichever is greater• Restaurants – open for delivery only• Bed & breakfasts, zoos, safaris, parks – closed
• Complementary medicine, beauty salons and hairdressers – closed• Leisure and cultural activities – closed• Driving lessons – canceled• Gathering – up to 10 people inside, 20 outside for approved events, such as a funeral or wedding• Individual sporting activities that begin within walking distance from home – allowed• Schools: Preschoolers through grade 4 and grades 11-12 – as usual; grades 5-10 – distance learning; special education – as usual