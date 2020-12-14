The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israel’s vaccine candidate set to launch Phase II clinical trial

A spokesperson for Sheba told The Jerusalem Post that Sheba will imminently start intensive screening for the Phase II trial.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
DECEMBER 14, 2020 20:21
Hadassah-University Medical Center's Prof. Yossi Karko (left) and Hannah Drori, chief of the hospital’s clinical research center, administer Brilife vaccine to a volunteer (photo credit: HADASSAH)
Hadassah-University Medical Center's Prof. Yossi Karko (left) and Hannah Drori, chief of the hospital’s clinical research center, administer Brilife vaccine to a volunteer
(photo credit: HADASSAH)
The Health Ministry has approved the launch of the Phase II clinical trial for the Israel Institute of Biological Research’s coronavirus vaccine candidate, known as Brilife.
The trial is set to begin within the coming days at Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer and then will be expanded to other medical centers across the country.
"The scientists of the IIBR are Israel's 'elite unit,' and have taken on an extremely important task - saving human lives,” said Defense Minister Benny Gantz Monday evening in a statement. “I see great importance in the development of an Israeli vaccine that will continue to serve Israeli society for years to come."

“We are working in tandem with IIBR on researching the potential of this game-changing vaccine,” he said.
The Phase II trial will include 1,000 healthy volunteers aged 18 and over, including senior citizens. The aim of the phase is to complete vaccine safety precautions, determine effective dosage and further determine the vaccine's effectiveness, a release explained.
The trial is being launched after a successful Phase I trial, from which data was examined by both internal and external committees. No significant side effects were identified.
If the Phase II trial is successful, too, it will enable the launch of a large-scale trial to test the effectiveness of the vaccine with the participation of up to 30,000 volunteers in Israel and abroad.
Phase III is the final phase required to achieve approval for vaccination.
Earlier, the institute said it hopes to have vaccines available by summer. According to IIBR head Dr. Shmuel Shapira, “over-regulation” slowed the progress of the Brilife vaccine.
“We should have been in Phase III, and now we will only reach it by April,” he said last month in the Knesset. “I think we have come a long and difficult way. When a [representative of a] prestigious regulatory institute saw what we went through, he said that what we experienced was ‘too complex a path.’
The institute has the ability to produce 15 million doses of the vaccine candidate, if approved.
Israel has already ordered eight million doses of the Pfizer vaccine - more than 300,000 that have already arrived in Israel - another six million doses of the Moderna vaccine candidate and 10 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine candidate.
The Moderna vaccine candidate is expected to be reviewed by an advisory committee of the US Food and Drug Administration for Emergency Use Authorization on December 17.
Unlike Moderna and Pfizer's vaccines, which are based on messenger RNA, Brilife is a vector-based vaccine. The vaccine takes the virus vesicular stomatitis virus (VSV) and genetically engineers it so that it will express the spike protein of the novel coronavirus on its envelope. Once injected, it does not cause a disease by itself; VSV does not infect humans. Instead, the body recognizes the spike protein that is expressed on the envelope and begins to develop an immunological response.


