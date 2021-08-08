The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israir: $180 flight discount if you get COVID-19 vaccine

There are still 1.1 million eligible Israeli citizens who have not been vaccinated.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
AUGUST 8, 2021 16:15
Israel's Israir Airlines is offering passengers who get vaccinated between August 8 and 14 a special discount on approved flights in an effort to increase the number of Israelis getting the jab.
There are still 1.1 million eligible citizens who have not been vaccinated.
“Israir encourages the citizens of Israel to get vaccinated against COVID-19,” the airline said in a statement. “First, second or third shot – anyone who goes and gets vaccinated from today until August 14 will receive a discount on the purchase of a flight ticket.”
With coupon code 6H, passengers can receive $180 off – symbolic of “chai” (18 or life) times 10.
Israir said it offers flights to a number of destinations that are neither banned nor require more than 24 hours of isolation on return to Israel, such as Montenegro, Belgrade, Baku, Slovenia, Bucharest, Marrakech and more. 
The tickets can be used through the end of the year. Passengers who book their flights to receive the special offer will be required to show proof of vaccination during the designated dates at the airport.
With the Delta variant surging across Israel and health experts saying that the best way to reduce infection is through vaccination, the government is looking for public and private incentives to get unvaccinated Israelis out to the vaccination complexes.
Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz stressed on Sunday morning that there is no shortage of vaccines in Israel and anyone who wants a shot can get one.
Ben-Gurion Airport released information about the number of people who traveled in and out of the airport on Sunday. 
Some 438,139 passengers traveled into the airport and 494,010 out - compared to only 25,347 and 38,655 the year before. There were 4,490 incoming flights in July and 4,477 outgoing flights. 
The country with the highest volume of activity was Turkey, with 154,324 passengers, the report showed. 


