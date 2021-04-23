The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Jerusalem goes green for Earth Day

Israel's capital city has been investing in a number of different projects to make the city a greener place.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 23, 2021 03:14
A large ball depicting the earth is filled with empty water bottles at an environmental happening held by the Old City of Jerusalem on "Save Earth Day'. April 23, 2009. (photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)
(photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)
In honor of Earth Day, here are some of the projects Jerusalem has been 'potting' in 2021:
1) New charging stations for electric bikes throughout city streets and parking lots will encourage residents to use electric bikes for transportation and help minimize the city's air pollution.
2) Jerusalem's successful recycling has dubbed it the best recycling city in the country for over five years, with a whopping 40% of trash being recycled.
3) Some 20 collection sites and additional school locations will offer a green alternative to the disposal of electronic waste.
4) Since August 2020, diesel vehicles have been banned from entering the city in a plan for a "Lower Emission Region."
5) Jerusalem has established nature sites within the city that are abound with beauty and history. Residents are invited to visit the attractions and enjoy a piece of nature within its urban boundaries.
6) The city has established a forum for urban tree-planting, where residents and the municipality can discuss the best ways to care for and plant trees in the city.
7) Jerusalem has been working to install solar panels on many of the city's roofs; this year another 53 are expected to be built. The panels produce clean energy and also reduce the greenhouse-gas effect and air pollution. 
8) Recent renovations are improving public transportation in the city, including the addition of bike lanes and the expansion of the light rail.
9) A plan that will help the city best deal with the effects of climate change is in the works. 
10) Gardens and agricultural roofs are being built on top of public buildings by local residents, who learned in the municipality's 2020 course, "Roof Pioneers."
11) The education system has a green finger too- schools are endorsing courses on sustainability and the environment. Some kindergartens will acquire dishwashers in the coming year, so the schools can do away with plastic-ware. 
12) The city is building 200 km of bike trails for green transportation within Jerusalem.


