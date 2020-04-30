Jerusalem's Romema neighborhood on its way to lockdown - municipality

Deputy Mayor Fleur Hassan-Nahoum explained that if more than 1 in every 1,000 residents of any neighborhood has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus , it is considered a hot spot and a closure enacted.

A spokesperson for the municipality told The Jerusalem Post that the Health Ministry was pushing to close additional Jerusalem neighborhoods but Mayor Moshe Lion pushed back and was able to counter its claims that the virus was increasing in other neighborhoods, she said.

These neighborhoods included Kiryat Sanz and Kiryat Belz, both located in the northwest part of the city.

The closure on Romema is expected to take effect on Sunday.

This is not the first time a Jerusalem neighborhood has been restricted. On April 12, the Health Ministry restricted several neighborhoods and then lifted the restrictions after Lion committed to move infected patients to “coronavirus hotels.”

In a conversation with the Post on Wednesday, former Health Ministry director-general Gabi Barbash praised Lion’s efforts and said he believed that the nation’s capital was making positive steps toward curbing the coronavirus spread.

On Thursday morning, there were 1,988 active cases of coronavirus in the capital. Some 217 people tested positive in the last three days.

