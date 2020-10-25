Largest coronavirus testing lab to open in Jerusalem

The Jerusalem Municipality announced today that AID Genomics, an international group of medical tech companies, will spearhead the opening of the largest coronavirus testing lab in the country. It is expected to process 50,000 daily tests, with results taking up to three hours. Snir Zano, AID Genomics' CEO noted that this means that, "the number of tests that happen today in Israel will be doubled." They will also hire approximately 150 city-dwellers to work in the lab, "directly injecting capital back into Jerusalem's economy," said Moshe Lion, Jerusalem's mayor. "This is huge news for Jerusalem," Lion continued. "We're expecting to set up testing sites throughout the city, and I hope that their efficiency and success will give us the guarantee and security we need to reopen culture and fitness events in Jerusalem in the near future." AID Genomics' primary focus is cancer and infectious diseases research. In their cancer research, they focus on early detection technology and preventative medicine. What makes them extremely relevant right now is their infectious diseases research. "This is an absolute necessity on the part of the State of Israel in preparation for the upcoming winter season," added Zano, "and we're happy to be a part of these efforts."