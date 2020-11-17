Less than half of Israelis would agree to be vaccinated against COVID-19

More than half of Israelis (52%) say they “think they would not” or are “convinced they would not” be vaccinated against the coronavirus if a vaccine becomes widely available, according to a new study by the Israel Democracy Institute.The study found that less than one-quarter (21%) of Israelis would agree to be vaccinated during the first round and another 18.7% “think they would agree.” The rest of the population said they did not know. The survey was released following two American and one Russian company announcing that an interim analysis of their Phase III clinical trials found more than 90% efficacy. Israel has contracts to receive several million doses of both the Moderna and Pfizer candidates, if successful.Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday that he is also in dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin with the aim of bringing the Russian “Sputnik V” vaccine to Israel within a few months.He added on Tuesday that Israel is in discussions to receive additional doses of the Moderna vaccine candidate.“We have signed a supply agreement with them for a certain amount, and we are negotiating with them over additional supplies, and I hope that following the conversation, we may complete the negotiations quickly,” Netanyahu said in a video statement.The company has not revealed how many doses it committed to Israel, but its Chief Medical Officer Tal Zaks told The Jerusalem Post that it will be “a good amount in terms of immunizing those who need it the most.”
He noted that he had a discussion with the company's CEO Stéphane Bancel: "I must tell you that their CEO was very friendly. My policy is to bring as many vaccines as possible from as many sources as possible to as many citizens as possible in as little time as possible."The IDI survey also found that Israelis are more optimistic this month than last month. Some 55% of Israelis are optimistic about the country's ability to overcome the current crisis. The lowest level of optimism was found in September (45%).Still, the majority (68%) of Israelis are greatly or moderately worried about getting infected or one of their family members getting infected with coronavirus. Only 11% of Israelis are not worried at all.Moreover, there continues to be a lack of trust in those people who are managing the crisis. Specifically, the survey found that more than one-third (36.4%) of Israelis have no trust in Netanyahu. Some 21.4% have little trust.Only 41% of Israelis think the current level of restrictions are appropriate, 29% think the restrictions are too severe and 22% think the restrictions are not severe enough. Eight percent said they did not know.Among Jews, the ultra-Orthodox were most inclined to think the restrictions were too severe: 43%.