The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Lessons learned from the COVID pandemic: Make each minute count

Boundaries have been blurred in every way imaginable and our work-life never seemed to end.

By DR. BATYA L. LUDMAN  
MAY 6, 2021 01:24
Make each minute count (photo credit: STANDSOME WORKLIFESTYLE/UNSPLASH)
Make each minute count
(photo credit: STANDSOME WORKLIFESTYLE/UNSPLASH)
We’ve been through a tough 15 months and while thankfully things have opened up, allowing us to move forward, each in our own way, we have now been hit with further tragedy.
The loss of lives in Meron has filled us with tremendous sadness – the stories and pictures horrific –which has impacted our thoughts, feelings, mood and more. We have not just had to deal with one sudden, unexpected, traumatic event – but now another. 
One can only hope that the lessons learned from the pandemic have changed our lives and our relationships sufficiently such that we will not go back to our old ways of responding and judging others unfavorably. Rather, we will incorporate and focus on the good things that came out of it as we slowly emerge from the safety and shelter we have built for ourselves and our families. As a Hatzalah first responder on the Psychotrauma Crisis and Response Unit, I can attest that the tremendous caring and outpouring of help, love and attention I have witnessed in the past week is something of which we here in Israel should be incredibly proud. 
While no one could have gone through all that we have and not be affected, we need to align where we are now in our heads and our bodies with our current situation. It is probably safe to say that almost everyone, from the youngest to the young at heart, has been experiencing battle fatigue, exhaustion and sadness.
As we begin to lower our masks – figuratively and literally – and socialize more, it is crucial to move into the next phase in a way that enables us to look after ourselves and others with the care and compassion we all so deserve and need. We have been true heroes and the first thing we must do is to recognize all we’ve been through, acknowledge our losses out loud, and pat ourselves on the back for all we have endured. This lends credence to all that has happened and allows our brain and body to slow down long enough to truly register it. 
While not everyone has lost a loved one or suffered financial losses, with all of the uncertainty, we have all lost time, privacy, freedom, companionship, the celebration of life events in ways previously imagined, mobility and so much more. 
Having recently spent six days at a (thankfully) virtual international conference on grief, death and dying, I have been once again reminded about the tremendous importance of self-care. If we don’t strengthen and look after ourselves, we will be hard-pressed to be present enough to take care of our needs, let alone those of the people around us, both now and for the future. We have been forced to slow down in what we hope is a meaningful way. Now we must not forget, but rather take forward these valuable lessons we have learned. 
For example, telecommuting has transformed our bedrooms and living rooms into home offices. While travel might have enjoyably been minimized to the time it took to walk to our computer, boundaries have been blurred in every way imaginable, and our work life never seems to end. That one little assignment inadvertently gets dealt with outside of business hours, albeit often in bedroom slippers and sweatpants. 
If you can’t get away from work, and if you can’t enjoy a break, how can you rejuvenate? On the other hand, if you are working at home and are constantly interrupted by children who need supervision or help in scheduling the next Zoom, how can you focus on your work? Your sense of effectiveness and self-worth, as both parent and employee, may feel diminished – leaving you feeling lost and unmotivated.
For the most part, Israelis have shown themselves to be very resilient, making the best of a difficult situation and even prospering. That said, an event such as this, especially the longer it goes on, combined with concurrent high levels of uncertainty, wreaks havoc on emotional and physical health. While our “numbers” look better than ever, now we are just beginning to see the true impact of this pandemic. Marriages, the parent-child dyad and other relationships are showing the wear and tear of prolonged stress due to mental and physical exhaustion at home, school, workplace, synagogue and elsewhere. 
THE BEST gift you can give now to yourself and your loved ones now is to take care of yourself in a way that makes you feel better. Acknowledging how you feel is an important first step. This involves bringing awareness to and checking in with yourself or being mindful as to how you really are doing. You must tune into the messages that your nervous system is sending you. 
What sensations, for example, are you noticing? Where in your body are they, good or bad? What are your concomitant thoughts? Have you been clenching your jaw, eating mindlessly and sleeping poorly? Is your stomach in knots? Do you suffer from headaches or are you having difficulty focusing or concentrating? Are you irritable and impatient? Are you avoiding others or happy to be in their company? Have you resumed work or if looking for work, how is the process going? How is your commute? Which feels better – working from home or the office? 
Are you working on better transitioning from work to home, even if that just involves breathing as you exit your work office at home and reminding yourself to enjoy a calm moment before opening the door? Do your introvert and extrovert parts feel okay? Are you entertaining or going out? Are you ready for large weddings and other social gatherings or do you still prefer watching from home? Are you fearful and concerned? Once you can begin to understand your triggers, you can begin to control your anxiety and lower your stress level quite quickly. 
What have you missed during this time you’d like to be doing again? What don’t you need to bring back into your life? Are you carving out personal time – even a little bit to begin with – to do the things you like, be it work in the garden, complete a puzzle or sit on your deck? Do you laugh, listen to music and nourish your soul? Have you gone back into a synagogue or found a way to increase your spiritual life? Are you making time for exercise? 
All of these can bring a much-needed sense of calm. How does your mental and physical health feel more essential to you now after all that you’ve been through? Have you been able to achieve a greater sense of well-being? Have you shared your feelings and thoughts with your partner or others? Have you learned to take better control over the things you can be in control over and leave behind or let go of those many things you can’t control? Have you worked to avoid over-scheduling while still scheduling time to connect with people you now realize you care about? Have you reached out to others to see how they are doing? Have you participated in a game night or Zoom trivia? 
You may discover that tweaking your schedule and changing your hours will provide you with increased flexibility, enabling you to turn off your work computer and spend more time doing things you enjoy, leaving you feeling better. If you are not feeling good, now is the time to seek outside help.
It’s now time to reorganize your priorities and ask, “What do I want to do and with whom?” rather than, “What do I have to do?” If it doesn’t feel right, do you have to do it and if so, why? Consciously making choices and being intentional in what you do as you get back into things is a way to bring more meaning, balance and greater appreciation into your life as you move forward. Recognize that it is not easy to motivate yourself and spring into action. It takes effort, patience and kindness as you establish a new routine. 
After all that we have been through, isn’t it more crucial than ever to not just count the minutes – but to make each minute count? 

The writer is a licensed clinical psychologist in private practice in Ra’anana, and author of Life’s Journey: Exploring Relationships – Resolving Conflicts. She has written about psychology in The Jerusalem Post since 2000. ludman@netvision.net.il, 
drbatyaludman.com


Tags Mental Health Psychology Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel's failure to put ideology aside fuels political crisis - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Meron tragedy is a reminder that the haredim are part of us - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef

Mount Meron is a confusing tragedy - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Nadav Tamir

What Israel missed by ignoring the J Street conference - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR
Salem Alketbi

Will Biden sacrifice Israel over Iran? - opinion

 By SALEM ALKETBI

Most Read

1

Egyptian archaeologists unearth rare tombs dated back to before Pharaohs

A human skeleton from a tomb is pictured at the Nile Delta, in this image released on April 27, 2021 by an archaeological mission operating in the archaeological area of Dakahlia Governorate via Egypt's Ministry of Antiquities, in Mansoura, Cairo
2

In Lag Ba'omer Mount Meron stampede 45 killed, at least 150 injured

Medics and rescue workers attend to the Lag Baomer event in Mount Meron, northern Israel, where fatalities were reported among the thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews gathered at the tomb of a 2nd-century sage for annual commemorations that include all-night prayer and dance, at Mount Meron, Israel Apr
3

Mount Meron tragedy: These are the victims of the stampede

The funeral of a victim of the Mount Meron tragedy that took place on Lag B'Omer, April 2021.
4

Betrayed: Christian missionary family unmasked in Jerusalem

THE ELKOHEN family: True identities revealed.
5

1st ever woman spiritual leader of Orthodox synagogue appointed in Israel

Rabbanit Shira Marili Mirvis.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by