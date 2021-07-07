Maccabi Health Services appoints new CEO

Maccabi is the country’s second largest health fund , insuring some 2.5 million Israelis - nearly ⅓ of the population.

Dadon Levi, 51, has developed her career at Maccabi over the years, serving in a number of roles in the field and at the company’s headquarters. She served as head of the Maccabi entrepreneurship and management program, head of the service and marketing division, head of the Sharon district and, most recently acting director of the fund’s operations division.

She played a key role in the fund’s successful coronavirus vaccine campaign.

“I see the role as a mission and will take responsibility for Maccabi members. Together with a special team of managers, doctors and other employees, we will continue to lead Maccabi to excellence,” Dadon Levi said.

Dadon Levi will become the country’s second female CEO of a health fund. Meuhedet CEO Sigal Regev Rosenberg became the first woman to lead one of Israel’s four large health funds in 2019.

Dadon Levi is replacing Prof. Ran Saar who served as CEO for the past 10 years. Saar is becoming the chairman of Maccabi.

“The selection of Sigal for the position of CEO ensures the continued strengthening and development of Maccabi and the entire health system,” Saar said. “I wish Sigal success in this complex and sensitive role and, of course, I will help her as much as necessary.”