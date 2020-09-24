Magen David Adom’s changing role during the coronavirus pandemic

Speaking with Jerusalem Post news editor Maayan Hoffman at the Jerusalem Post Annual Conference, Dr. Shafir Botner, director of the MDA paramedic school, who’s also overseeing MDA’s efforts to test Israelis for coronavirus, and Prof. Eilat Shinar, head of MDA blood services, explained the changing role of Magen David Adom during the current pandemic.Botner explained that Magen David Adom was primarily responsible for conducting coronavirus tests during the first wave. During the current upsurge, responsibility for testing shifted to the Home Front Command and the health insurance providers, but MDA is still conducting the majority of the tests in Israel, administering swab tests on their behalf. MDA is also treating home-based coronavirus patients and transferring patients from coronavirus "hotels" to hospitals, and from hospitals to coronavirus "hotels."To view the full conference, click here>>Shinar, who has worked in plasma research for more than 30 years, explained how using blood plasma containing antibodies from recovered coronavirus patients is being used to treat those who are moderately or severely ill. In some cases, she said, patients receive the plasma directly, and in others, the plasma is made into an antibody concentrate, which is being used as a clinical trial. The clinical trial has shown promising results thus far. Thus far, results indicate that patients who receive plasma within the first 72 hours with high levels of antibodies can recover quickly. Shinar added that Israel’s new National Blood Services Center, which is being built in Ramle, is nearing completion and will include three underground floors and three floors above ground. The structure is protected from missiles and other threats. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });