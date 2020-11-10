The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Make new eating habits to combat eating disorders

The Institute for the Treatment of Eating Disorders at Reuth Rehabilitation Hospital in Tel Aviv treats anorexia, bulimia and binge eating disorder.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 10, 2020 18:32
Eating disorders, one of the most common diseases in the Western world. (photo credit: GIL DOR)
Eating disorders, one of the most common diseases in the Western world.
(photo credit: GIL DOR)
(photo credit: GIL DOR)
The Institute for Eating Disorders at Reuth Rehabilitation Hospital in Tel Aviv offers a number of treatment frameworks designed to help the population suffering from eating disorders to adopt new eating habits and improve functioning in various aspects of life.
The institute employs experts and women professionals with many years of experience in treating these problems, including clinical and rehabilitative psychologists, clinical dietitians, group therapists, parent counselors, family counselors and a psychiatrist. The team takes an active part in training professionals, engaging in community projects as well as research and liaison with academia.
The institute’s staff specializes in treating young women and men aged 18 and over, women and men, suffering from anorexia, bulimia and binge eating disorder. Care and guidance are also provided for people dealing with obesity.
What exactly is an eating disorder?
Amir Zendakovich, head of the Rehabilitation Psychology Division and director of the Institute for Eating Disorders at Reuth Hospital: “An eating disorder is characterized by eating habits getting out of control and endangering human health. Today, eating disorders are considered one of the most common diseases in the Western world and in Israel, more than 2,000 patients are diagnosed with it every year.”
What is the uniqueness that rehabilitative treatment offers in dealing with this disease?
Amir Zendakovich: “The goals of rehabilitative treatment are to create new eating habits and help patients function as optimally as possible. The work concept, which has been proven to be successful, addresses all aspects of life and combines treatment that improves nutritional, emotional, cognitive and behavioral functioning.”
The institute offers various treatment frameworks that include intensive day treatment, clinical care, family therapy designed for all family members dealing with a family member suffering from an eating disorder and a framework of parental guidance for dealing with a child suffering from an eating disorder.
“A day treatment track is designed for people aged 18 and over and offers a multi-professional package of 5 days of treatment per week for 6 hours a day,” Zendakovich expands. “Treatments include: nutritional therapy, close monitoring and accompaniment of a nurse throughout the treatment period, psychiatric, psychological therapy, group therapies including art, psychodrama, cognitive behavioral therapy and the mentoring by staff.
"One of the things that sets the day treatment framework apart is the participation in meals each day, which include all the nutrients and are tailored to the process of changing eating habits. The meals are held together with the treating staff in order to create a positive eating experience, without judgment or criticism."
What is the difference between day treatment and clinic treatment?
Zendakovich: “A clinic setting is less intensive and includes 2-4 sessions a week given throughout the day. It is a flexible framework that allows a combination of treatment while maintaining one’s routine - work, studies, family. Here too the treatments include an envelope of support and close supervision by many staff, including medical, psychiatric, and nutritional follow-ups, psychological treatment and group therapies such as art, psychodrama, movement and cognitive behavioral therapy."
In the family context, can you point out warning signs that are important for parents to pay attention to?
Zendakovich: “There are definitely behaviors that need to be noticed and they can be a sign of a problem that requires the intervention of a multidisciplinary team. For example: regular confinement in the room immediately after a family meal, storing food in the room and secret eating, weight loss accompanied by a mood swing, and another thing to note is that large amounts of food begin to ‘disappear’ from the refrigerator. There are also changes that are reflected in daily functioning: a decrease in studies, changes?in the nature of social connections. Another sign is if the child suddenly starts wearing dark and wide clothes to hide the body, it is worth starting to gently find out what he is experiencing."
The tests and treatments are performed while adhering to the guidelines and rules during the coronavirus period.    
For more information about the treatments at the Institute for Eating Disorders at Reuth Hospital and to make an appointment: 03-5081000


