The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Mass of man-made materials now equal to biomass on Earth

For every person alive today, an amount of anthropogenic mass greater than their body weight is made on average every single week.

By AARON REICH  
DECEMBER 10, 2020 03:14
A robot engineered by Kuka adjusts a windscreen in a fully automated process on a model of the A-class production line of German car manufacturer Mercedes Benz at the Daimler factory in Rastatt, Germany, February 4, 2019. Picture taken on February 4, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS)
A robot engineered by Kuka adjusts a windscreen in a fully automated process on a model of the A-class production line of German car manufacturer Mercedes Benz at the Daimler factory in Rastatt, Germany, February 4, 2019. Picture taken on February 4, 2019.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The amount of man-made materials and structures – such as concrete and steel – now equals the amount of natural, organic life on the planet (also known as biomass), according to a new study from the Weizmann Institute of Science.
Even more startling, that equality won't last long. In fact, the amount of man-made materials (also known as anthropogenic mass) is set to be double the Earth's biomass by 2040.
The study, published in the academic journal Nature and led by Emily Elhacham and Liad Ben Uri in Prof. Ron Milo's group in the Plant and Environmental Sciences Department, analyzed the growth of man-made material throughout the years, and estimated that the amount created annually sees the total anthropogenic mass double in size every 20 years.
This is a stark contrast to the beginning of the 20th century, when the anthropogenic mass was only around 3% of the biomass.
According to the study, the sharp rise in anthropogenic mass growth began in the 1950s, as part of the "great acceleration" after the Second World War. This saw new homes, roads and buildings spring up worldwide as concrete and aggregates, along with other materials, became more widespread. And most notably, this acceleration hasn't stopped, with concrete and aggregates playing a major role in the anthropogenic mass's continued exponential growth.
“The study provides a sort of ‘big picture’ snapshot of the planet in 2020,” Milo said in a statement.
“This overview can provide a crucial understanding of our major role in shaping the face of the Earth in the current age of the Anthropocene.” 
In total, for every person alive today, an amount of anthropogenic mass greater than their body weight is made on average every single week. 
For scaling, the researchers teamed up with graphic artist Itai Raveh to create a website, Anthropomass.org. Here, they explain the scale of this problem with examples. For instance, the Eiffel Tower has the weight of 10,000 rhinos, and New York City has approximately the combined weight of every single fish in the world combined.
And with policies and industry keeping its current pace since the 1950s, this isn't likely to change any time soon. This demonstrates the central role humans play in the world, shows how humanity's global footprint has grown beyond its metaphorical "shoe size," according to Milo, who hopes that humanity as a species begins to take responsibility.
“The message to both the policy makers and the general public is that we cannot dismiss our role as a tiny one in comparison to the huge Earth,” he explained.


Tags environment weizmann institute science
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Pfizer coronavirus vaccine is Israel's light at the end of the tunnel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Joint List changes signal chance for unity in Israeli politics - opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
sneh aj 224.88 Joe Biden, Congress will face turbulent, combustible Middle East - opinion By EPHRAIM SNEH
David May It's time to stop the Palestinian sports boycott of Israel - opinion By DAVID MAY
Susan Hattis Rolef 'Yes Netanyahu,' 'No Netanyahu' will dominate Israel's elections - opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
2 First Pfizer coronavirus vaccines expected to land on Wednesday
A refrigerated truck leaves the Pfizer plant in Puurs, Belgium December 3, 2020.
3 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
4 Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei hands power to son due to health – report
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
5 Could stevia be bad for your health? New study raises red flag
WHY IS sugar addictive?

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by