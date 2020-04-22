The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
In first, system to destroy COVID-19 used in Israeli hospital rooms

The system is built on ultraviolet light which gives off a specific wavelength that has been found to be deadly to the coronavirus, not cancerous and safe for use in close proximity to patients.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 24, 2020 14:05
Mayanei Hayeshua Medical team treat a patient with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the coronavirus unit, in Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center, Bnei Brak, Israel, April 13, 2020 (photo credit: NATI SHOCHAT/FLASH 90)
(photo credit: NATI SHOCHAT/FLASH 90)
Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center installed a new system to destroy the COVID-19 virus in hospital wards where patients infected with the virus are treated. This includes the intensive care unit and the hospital’s outpatient unit.
The system is built on ultraviolet light which gives off a specific wavelength that has been found to be deadly to the coronavirus, not cancerous and safe for use in close proximity to patients, including those suffering from pulmonary problems.
This system is the result of research and development carried out by Israeli businessman Eldad Peri together with a medical team headed by Dr. Boris Orkin. A team of physicists also assisted and in writing the algorithm which scientifically matches the system to the space intended for purification by calculating the wavelength and output needed in order to purify the area in a safe and comprehensive manner.
Eldad Peri (Photo credit: Courtesy)Eldad Peri (Photo credit: Courtesy)
According to the inventors, the system destroys the coronavirus in a room in up to half an hour and without causing harm to any of the patients 
"UV lights have been used for years to purify and disinfect operating rooms in Israel and around the world, however in 2009 the American Health Authorities issued a warning that some of the lights which were being used created ozone molecules that could be extremely dangerous, especially for pulmonary patients,” Orkin said. “Because of this, they were not used in the fight against the coronavirus, for fear of harming the patient.”
Orkin said that the group’s research found that “there are ultraviolet lights, with a specific wavelength that do not create ozone, but are efficient in purifying buildings and rooms and therefore are extremely suitable in treating the virus. Furthermore, these same specific lights do not create harmful radiation for the skin and eyes. Using the physical algorithm, it is possible to install the light system and products with the wavelength and different outputs to conform to any size room or building. This type of system can destroy the Corona virus in a time frame of up to 30 minutes without harming any individuals".
Prof. Moti Ravid, Head of Mayanei Hayashua Medical Center, said that the system uses specific bulbs which emit light on a frequency that does not create ozone in the air, and, as a result, are safe for use in pulmonary patient's rooms. 
 

Peri played a role by identifying several individual manufacturers which produce these rare specified wavelength light bulbs and recruited a team of physicists and medical professionals to develop and install the "Ultra Violet Israel" system. The system had to be tailor made for the hospital and matched to the physical algorithm which matches which calculates the type of structure, wavelength, output and optimal position needed to ensure maximum efficiency. 

