MDA to expand coronavirus testing at the request of the Health Ministry

On Sunday alone, the MDA conducted about 21,444 tests, in addition to those made by the Home Front Command and HMOs.

By OMRI RON  
AUGUST 25, 2020 18:10
A coronavirus test being held in a Drive and Test compound
A coronavirus test being held in a Drive and Test compound
(photo credit: MDA)
Magen David Adom (MDA) is preparing to increase the number of coronavirus tests it conducts, alongside the Home Front Command and HMOs. This will help conduct tens of thousands of tests to identify coronavirus patients across the country.
On Sunday alone, MDA conducted approximately 21,444 tests, in addition to those conducted by the Home Front Command and HMOs.
MDA is working towards tracing infections using two main operations: "Protect Fathers and Mothers," which is a program aimed at diagnosing and helping the elderly, and “Drive and Test,” which includes its complexes around the country that are operated in accordance with the Home Front Command to help conduct as many tests as possible at the request the Health Ministry and HMOs.
The Health Ministry has also decided to focus on the Haredi (ultra-Orthodox) schools which started the school year on Monday.
These new projects will be done in addition to the regular testing procedures at people's homes, as well as other regular non-coronavirus MDA usually handles not related to the coronavirus.
"Magen David Adom continues to be at the forefront of the national fight against the coronavirus and works around the clock to expand the testing system together with the four HMOs and the Home Front Command to maintain full alert and provide the Israeli public with the best response," said MDA Director-General Eli Bin. "The most professional and fastest in times of emergency and in times of distress. The blessed cooperation with the Ministry of Health, the Home Front Command and the HMOs will continue for the benefit of the health of the citizens of the State of Israel."
Since the start of the coronavirus crisis, over a million coronavirus tests have been held. Of those, about 522,484 were a part of the "Protecting Fathers and Mothers" project and about 278,425 were held in the “Test and Drive” complexes throughout the country.



