Medical experts call for pregnant women to get COVID-19 vaccine

The head of Sheba Medical Center’s Infectious Disease Epidemiology Unit is encouraging pregnant women to get vaccinated as more of them appear in the country’s coronavirus intensive care units in serious condition.

“To all pregnant women who are hesitant to go and get the COVID vaccine, I personally truly recommend it,” said Prof. Gili Regev-Yochay. “I think getting COVID while you are pregnant is worse than getting a vaccine that does not seem to be in any way endangering pregnant women. We are giving the flu and pertussis vaccine during pregnancy. An mRNA vaccine should not in any way be more dangerous, and the COVID infection definitely is.”

Her call came as at least nine women were hospitalized with the virus and against the backdrop of several premature cesarean deliveries in recent days by women who required intubation.

Late Monday night, Beilinson reported that a 35-year-old woman with the virus in her 31st week of pregnancy was admitted to the hospital after her condition deteriorated. Immediately upon her arrival it was decided to intubate her and deliver the baby, who is now in stable condition and being respirated at Schneider Children's Medical Center.

This woman joined another woman, 33-year-old Rachel, who remains in difficult and unstable condition at the hospital. Her baby was delivered Friday at 31-weeks and is also in critical condition at Schneider.

Sheba reported of a woman in her mid-30s who is in the coronavirus ICU at 21-weeks pregnant. And Laniado Hospital in Netanya said Monday night that two different pregnant women came to the hospital in 36 hours in serious condition. One of them underwent emergency cesarean surgery and is now anesthetized and intubated in a coronavirus ward. The other was transferred to another hospital.

The Israel Society of Obstetrics and Gynecology sent a letter to the Health Ministry Monday morning calling on the ministry to approve getting pregnant and nursing women vaccinated.

“There is no scientific basis or facts that indicate infertility as a result of the vaccine,” the society wrote. “Coronavirus can be harmful during pregnancy, causing more serious illness and premature birth.”

Earlier this month, during the Puah Institute’s annual conference, which was held online in the shadow of COVID-19, discussed the issue of vaccinating pregnant women. The institute noted that there is a lack of in-depth research on the subject and great uncertainty remains around the effects of the vaccine on fertility, pregnancy, childbirth and genetics - topics that the institute is dealing with on a daily basis. Nonetheless, Prof. Yariv Yogev, director of the Obstetrics and Gynecology Department at Sheba said during the conference that pregnant women should get the jab, especially if they have risk factors.

He said that the vaccine does not cause abortions or malformations of the fetus and that it does not pass into the milk of breastfeeding women.

“This is a violent and more severe wave [of coronavirus] than its predecessors,” said Prof. Arnon Wiznitzer, an obstetrician and gynecologist at Beilinson. “It is also affecting the population of young pregnant women.”