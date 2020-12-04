Medical miracle? Woman recovers from stroke in two hours

Hadassah-University Medical Center's Prof. Jose Cohen saved the life of 42-year-old Riki Biton who was brought to Hadassah while suffering from a stroke. Miraculously, Biton was conscious and chatting with her doctors just two hours after the procedure that saved her life."We generally expect a patient, especially a healthy person with no underlying conditions, to recover over the course of around eight hours, very slowly," said Cohen. "Riki astounded us." "It was certainly an incredible combination of quick evacuation and arrival to a medical center that specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of strokes and the multi-disciplinary team that was formed to treat such severe incidents like this one," said Cohen, explaining how doctors were able to help Biton make such an incredible recovery.Biton realized that something was wrong when she woke up and was unable to move or speak. She managed to alert her son to the fact that something was wrong, and he contacted Biton's husband who called an ambulance. Biton says she was sharp and alert, aware of what was happening to her, but unable to control her body."Slowly I was filled with terror," said Biton. "On the one hand, I am 42, how could it be a stroke when I am so young? [...] That is something that happens to elderly people. On the other hand, the signs were exactly the same as the ones they show in ads on TV that teach you to recognize a stroke."I realized that every second mattered and would determine whether I lived or died," said Biton.Biton was rushed to Hadassah where she was treated by Cohen. "The main artery that sends blood to Riki's brain was blocked by a blood clot and could not supply the left side of the brain with blood," said Cohen. "Her body signaled that something was wrong by loss of function - an inability to move her hands and legs."
Cohen went on to explain that they performed an emergency procedure to open the artery and blood began to flow again to the left side of Biton's brain. This was made possible due to the quick evacuation and the actions of the medical team. He further explained the importance of a healthy lifestyle, which he said helped Biton survive the event and recover so quickly."Prevention is the best tool against these sorts of issues: eating healthy, sport and sleep make the difference between a healthy lifestyle and various life-threatening diseases," Cohen said. Biton was told about what had happened by the medical team which treated her, after which she concluded that such a thing can happen to anyone at any age. "My message to everyone is that it's important to listen to your body, identify the signs and receive medical treatment only from those who are qualified to give it," Biton said.