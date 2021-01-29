Moderna chief medical officer to receive honorary doctorate from BIU

Dr. Tal Zaks, noted chief medical officer of Moderna, will be granted an honorary doctorate from Bar-Ilan University for his company's development of a coronavirus vaccine, Ynet reported on Friday. The degree awarding ceremony is supposed to take place in May, Ynet added."I am excited and deeply, humbly thankful to the committee [that chose me for this honorary degree]. "I am especially proud to receive this honor from Bar-Ilan University, as the university represents for me the perfect combination [of scientific excellence with deep morals] with a Jewish and Zionist lens," Zaks told Ynet. According to Ynet, Zaks was informed of the decision via a phone call from Bar-Ilan president Arie Zaban, who thanked him for what he and his company have done. "What you do is save people's lives," he said. "That has provided a deep and memorable hope for all of humanity," he added, "as well as a special and intense pride for all Israeli citizens, who see you as one of us." When asked in an interview by Ynet about the first vaccine shipment, Zaks didn't specify the number, though he said it was "significant," but instead added that the company had been working with the Israeli Health Ministry for months now, and that the shipment "should arrive within the next few days."
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}In total, six million Moderna vaccines are slated to land in Israel. Zaks estimated to Ynet that over one million Americans have already received Moderna's vaccine. Zaks explained in the interview that the advantage of Moderna's vaccine over Pfizer's is that it doesn't require the same freezing temperature — it can be stored in a refrigerator, or even at room temperature, for a few hours. "This will allow for our vaccines to reach more peripheral areas," due to the necessary travel time, he added. In the interview, he also reiterated that though the ability to contract coronavirus does significantly go down after a single vaccine dose, it is much more effective after two. To date, some 2.9 people have received their first dose and another 1.6 million their second — 0.9 million people have their vaccination certificates.After getting the second Moderna vaccine dose, the company stated that four weeks are necessary for immunity, Zaks noted to Ynet.The Israeli Health Ministry released a report on Thursday, stating 0.04% (371 out of 715,425) of people who received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine have actually contracted the virus. Immunity is supposed to be ensured a week after receiving the second Pfizer coronavirus vaccine dose. Zaks said that their studies found that after two vaccines, and the waiting period, antibodies will be strong against the coronavirus for at least six months, and possibly up to a year. He added that though he can't specify when the shipment of the vaccines will land in Israel, he is planning on landing here himself sometime in March. Added Zaks, "Personally, as an Israeli citizen, I am proud of my country for successfully executing their vaccine campaign in such a widespread manner." Maayan Jaffe-Hoffman contributed to this report.