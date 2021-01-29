The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Moderna chief medical officer to receive honorary doctorate from BIU

"I am especially proud to receive this honor from Bar Ilan University, as the university represents for me the perfect combination [of scientific excellence with deep morals]."

By SARAH BEN-NUN  
JANUARY 29, 2021 13:56
Tal Zaks (photo credit: Courtesy)
Tal Zaks
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Dr. Tal Zaks, noted chief medical officer of Moderna, will be granted an honorary doctorate from Bar-Ilan University for his company's development of a coronavirus vaccine, Ynet reported on Friday.
The degree awarding ceremony is supposed to take place in May, Ynet added.
"I am excited and deeply, humbly thankful to the committee [that chose me for this honorary degree].
"I am especially proud to receive this honor from Bar-Ilan University, as the university represents for me the perfect combination [of scientific excellence with deep morals] with a Jewish and Zionist lens," Zaks told Ynet.
According to Ynet, Zaks was informed of the decision via a phone call from Bar-Ilan president Arie Zaban, who thanked him for what he and his company have done. "What you do is save people's lives," he said.
"That has provided a deep and memorable hope for all of humanity," he added, "as well as a special and intense pride for all Israeli citizens, who see you as one of us."
When asked in an interview by Ynet about the first vaccine shipment, Zaks didn't specify the number, though he said it was "significant," but instead added that the company had been working with the Israeli Health Ministry for months now, and that the shipment "should arrive within the next few days."
In total, six million Moderna vaccines are slated to land in Israel.
Zaks estimated to Ynet that over one million Americans have already received Moderna's vaccine.
Zaks explained in the interview that the advantage of Moderna's vaccine over Pfizer's is that it doesn't require the same freezing temperature — it can be stored in a refrigerator, or even at room temperature, for a few hours.
"This will allow for our vaccines to reach more peripheral areas," due to the necessary travel time, he added.
In the interview, he also reiterated that though the ability to contract coronavirus does significantly go down after a single vaccine dose, it is much more effective after two.
To date, some 2.9 people have received their first dose and another 1.6 million their second — 0.9 million people have their vaccination certificates.
After getting the second Moderna vaccine dose, the company stated that four weeks are necessary for immunity, Zaks noted to Ynet.
The Israeli Health Ministry released a report on Thursday, stating 0.04% (371 out of 715,425) of people who received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine have actually contracted the virus.  
Immunity is supposed to be ensured a week after receiving the second Pfizer coronavirus vaccine dose.
Zaks said that their studies found that after two vaccines, and the waiting period, antibodies will be strong against the coronavirus for at least six months, and possibly up to a year.
He added that though he can't specify when the shipment of the vaccines will land in Israel, he is planning on landing here himself sometime in March.  
Added Zaks, "Personally, as an Israeli citizen, I am proud of my country for successfully executing their vaccine campaign in such a widespread manner."
Maayan Jaffe-Hoffman contributed to this report.


Tags bar ilan university Vaccinations Coronavirus vaccine Coronavirus in Israel Coronavirus spread COVID-19 Moderna Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel Elections: 'Anyone but Bibi' not enough anymore

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Why Kochavi picked a fight with Biden and why it's not good for Israel

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Beyond Bernie's mittens and memes

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Olmert: Amid COVID-19, Israel in chaos and voices go unheard - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Aviv Kochavi: Hail to the IDF chief - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Trump’s final days in office revealed in shocking detail

US President Donald Trump speaks next to first lady Melania Trump as he departs from the Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US, January 20, 2021.
3

Ancient ‘Christ, born of Mary’ inscription unearthed in northern Israel

The building where the inscription “Christ born of Mary" was uncovered in excavation at et-Taiyiba, Jezreel Valley
4

Olmert: I hate everything Sheldon Adelson loved about Israel - opinion

SHELDON ADELSON attends an American Independence Day celebration in 2009.
5

Anti-Biden conspiracy claims US escalating role in Syria

Turkish Kurds look towards the Syrian Kurdish town of Kobani from the top of a hill close to the border line between Turkey and Syria near Mursitpinar bordergate

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by