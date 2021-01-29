Coronavirus: Nearly 1 million Israelis have their vaccination certificate

He said that "the State of Israel will become an uncontrollable coronavirus incubator." Edelstein called on the public to be responsible and continue to follow the restrictions. "Health first," he said. "The vaccine data is excellent," Edelstein said Friday morning. "But something dangerous could happen here on Sunday at midnight: Because of political games, the lockdown would end, restrictions would be lifted altogether."He said that "the State of Israel will become an uncontrollable coronavirus incubator."Edelstein called on the public to be responsible and continue to follow the restrictions."Health first," he said.

Israel has administered 4.6 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine since the start of the pandemic, according to Health Minister Yuli Edelstein.To date, some 2.9 people have received their first dose and another 1.6 million their second - 0.9 million people have their vaccination certificates.The news comes against the backdrop of high infection and a decision by the government to push off a meeting on the lockdown due to infighting.