Moderna named one of global biopharmaceutical industry’s top employers

Moderna was recognized for its commitment to continuous innovation, corporate social responsibility, and fostering a culture of respect for the individual.

By CELIA JEAN  
OCTOBER 30, 2020 16:39
FILE PHOTO: A sign marks the headquarters of Moderna Therapeutics, which is developing a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., May 18, 2020 (photo credit: BRIAN SNYDER/REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: A sign marks the headquarters of Moderna Therapeutics, which is developing a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., May 18, 2020
(photo credit: BRIAN SNYDER/REUTERS)
Moderna Inc., a company leading the way internationally in pioneering a coronavirus vaccine, was named on Friday one of the global biopharmaceutical industry’s top employers in Science and Science Careers’ 2020 Top Employers Survey for the sixth consecutive year.
Moderna was ranked 9th on the list this year and was recognized for its commitment to continuous innovation, corporate social responsibility, and fostering a culture of respect for the individual.

Moderna has a dream-it-and-do-it type culture. It is a place where people are empowered to be bold, collaborative, curious and relentless and, most importantly, their true selves. I am exceptionally proud to be part of a team that lives our values and pioneers new ways of working every day,” said Tracey Franklin, Chief Human Resources Officer.
 
The annual employee survey evaluates companies in the biopharmaceutical industry in categories such as leadership and direction, work culture and environment, and academic and intellectual challenge. 
The Science and Science Careers’ 2020 rankings were based on a total sample of approximately 7,650 respondents. Survey respondents came from North America (67%), Europe (19%), and Asia/Pacific Rim (10%); 95% work in biotechnology, biopharmaceutical, and pharmaceutical companies.
The biotech company claims to have been committed to creating a diverse and working environment from the beginning of its establishment, an atmosphere which continued into the coronavirus pandemic era and only grew despite new and unexpected hardships. In response to the pandemic, Moderna adopted a more flexible work structure while fostering collaboration and continuing to prioritize employees’ well-being.
The Company also introduced a new employee assistance program, access to a mindfulness app, take-home meals for those working on-site and additional child and backup care. Moderna instituted a new virtual onboarding program using collaboration technology and hosted seminars on wellness and inclusion. The Company keeps being focused on the health and safety of its employees as the highest of its priorities and has implemented on-site COVID-19 testing, track and trace technology, thermal temperature screening and digital health screening app.
The biotech company specializes in advancing messenger RNA (mRNA) science to create a new class of transformative medicines for patients.
"Since our inception, Moderna has been focused on exploring mRNA science, which has enabled us to obtain encouraging clinical data, including the positive interim clinical data of our COVID-19 vaccine candidate, mRNA-1273, said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. 
mRNA medicines are designed to direct the body’s cells to produce intracellular, membrane or secreted proteins that can have a therapeutic or preventive benefit and have the potential to address a broad spectrum of diseases.  Moderna is developing therapeutics and vaccines for infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, independently and with strategic collaborators.
"I am proud that our team is as relentless and bold as we were years ago to keep pushing the boundaries of mRNA science. It is still early days of this new class of medicines and we want to continue to be at the leading edge,” Bancel said.
“I would like to thank our employees for helping make Moderna a Science top employer for six years in a row and for their dedication to our mission of delivering on the promise of mRNA science for patients."


