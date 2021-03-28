More Israelis died from COVID-19 due to hospital overcrowding – study

More people died of COVID-19 in Israel because hospitals struggled to manage the heavy workload, according to a new Israeli study published over the weekend in Nature magazine.

“The mortality of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in Israel was associated with health-care burden, reflected by the simultaneous number of hospitalized patients in severe condition,” according to the report that was written by a joint group of researchers from the Weizmann Institute of Science, the Technion Israel Institute of Technology, Rambam Health Care Campus and Tel Aviv University.

Among the team was Weizmann’s Prof. Eran Segal, a computational biologist, who has been at the forefront of creating models for predicting the spread of coronavirus. The report was officially released on Friday.



So far, 6,180 Israelis have died of COVID-19. In January 2021, the highest number of COVID-19 patients died in a single month.

The researchers used a model that had been trained and validated both during the earliest stages of the pandemic on more than 2,700 patients and again on nearly 6,000 individuals between July 15 and September 8. The latter period was defined as period I.

It then looked at three other periods, including two periods of moderately high levels of COVID-19 hospitalization.

Periods II, II and IV were between September 9 and January 20; between September 9 and October 28 and between December 15 and January 20 the daily number of severe or critical patients topped 500.

The periods of time align with government regulations.

The first COVID-19 patient was diagnosed on February 21, 2020 and Health Ministry regulations were immediately rolled out. Restrictions were relaxed in May 2020 and the number of new daily cases began to spike.

By September 10, Israel had become the country with the highest rate of COVID-19 infection per capita worldwide – “the second wave” – and tough restrictions were once again put in place.

But 30 days later, as restrictions loosened, cases once again increased until early January where cases spiked so high – “the third wave” – that a third lockdown was imposed.

The Health Ministry had said that the hospital system could manage up to 800 serious cases before breaking down under the burden, but the report found that “the increase in hospital workload was associated with quality of care and patient mortality.”

Fourteen-day mortality rates were 22% higher mid-September to mid-October and 27% higher mid-December to mid-January than the model predicted. In the interim period, between waves two and three, the number of COVID-19 deaths reverted to match the predictions as patient load subsided.

In other words, “Even under moderately heavy patient load, in-hospital mortality rate of patients with COVID-19 inn Israel significantly increased compared to periods of lower patient load,” the report said. “The increase in observed mortality was evident despite the fact that throughout the pandemic, clinical experience in treatment of COVID-19 patients increased, along with a better understanding of pharmacologic and nonpharmacologic treatment modalities that may be beneficial for the patients.

“We postulate that the excess mortality is likely due to the rapid escalation in the number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 during these time periods in Israel, which may have resulted in an insufficiency of health-care resources, thereby negatively impacting patient outcomes.”

In mid-January, at the peak of the fourth wave, a 47-year-old father of five from Tel Aviv, Moshe Harazy, died when his ventilator's breathing tube detached and staff in the coronavirus intensive care unit at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center did not catch it in time.

“I will not lie – the heavy caseload is taking its toll,” Prof. Ronni Gamzu, the head of the hospital, said at the time

Recall, Israel entered the coronavirus crisis with the On the day Harazy died, there were nearly 2,000 people were being treated in Israel’s hospitals, including more than 1,200 in serious condition, among them 272 who were intubated.Recall, Israel entered the coronavirus crisis with the highest hospital occupancy rate of any Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development country.

The researchers said that the higher mortality cannot be attributed to change in the patient population during periods of heavy load. Median age of the patients was 63, of which some 49% were female and 51% male.

However, the researchers said there could be other explanations that could account for the increased mortality, such as, for example, during peak periods there could have been a more virulent strain of the virus circulating in Israel. However, they said, there is no evidence for such a strain.

“Our study highlights the importance of quantifying excess mortality in order to assess quality of care and define an appropriate carrying capacity of severe patients in order to guide timely healthcare policies and allocate appropriate resources,” the study concluded.