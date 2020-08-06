The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Most common injuries suffered at explosions such as one in Beirut

The experience of being hit by a blast wave following such an explosion can be likened to a man standing at the bottom of the ocean, and being picked up by a wave and thrown in to the air.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 6, 2020 19:57
A man rides on a motorbike near rubble from damaged buildings following Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 6, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS)
A man rides on a motorbike near rubble from damaged buildings following Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 6, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Following the Beirut explosion that occurred this week, at least 130 people were killed and thousands were injured as the toll continues to rise. In an explosion such as this, there are many different ways for injuries to occur, the initial shock wave move so fast, it travels at least 20 times faster than the speed of sound, leaving those within its vicinity no time to prepare before being either being injured by the wave itself, or by damage caused by surroundings. 
The experience of being hit by a blast wave following such an explosion can be likened to a man standing at the bottom of the ocean, and being picked up by a wave and thrown in to the air, according to Prof. Nir Fink former head of the IDF's Medical Corp Division of Acoustics, who offers a list of the six most common ways an explosion can cause injury.
 
The first injury is perhaps the most obvious; damage caused to the body by shrapnel, or flying and falling objects. These are often more intensified when people are enclosed in a vehicle such as a bus, or a house. Prof. Fink advises that if someone is in such a situation and there is forewarning of the explosion, people should open doors and windows, allowing for the shock wave to pass through. They then should lay down, reducing exposure to flying objects. 
This leads to the second injury: infection. As there are many ways in which people can come in contact with foreign objects that cause open wounds, infection is a prominent health complication following experiencing an explosion. After an explosion, access to immediate and needed health services can be limited amid chaos; injured people may not be easily found, and when people do make it to surrounding health services or first aid on the ground, those services are often over flowing by the influx of people. Injuries left untreated allow for an increased risk of infection.
One way people can be injured by unknown foreign objects, is by the shock wave picking them up and throwing them into the air; the third cause of injury. A blast wave following an explosion can lift someone up and throw them tens of meters into the air, throwing them into buildings, walls, cars, or any other surrounding object. Often times surrounding objects are picked up landing on people, crushing them as they land. 
The fourth cause of injury is damage to body parts wherein air passes through, such as intestines, lungs and sinuses, can be caused due to air pressure differences between internal organs and external pressure. Damage to blood vessels as an effect of the shock wave can also occur, causing internal bleeding and even death due to no external signs of injury. 

The fifth cause of injury can occur as the shock wave moves away from the heart of the explosion, it begins to slow down and weaken. Eventually it reaches a speed slower than the speed of sound. After the body is thrown tens of meters into the air, the sound can be heard causing ensuing injuries to the auditory system, such as ruptured ear drums.

After the Beirut explosion, videos were posted showing people being thrown forward with great force and then backwards in the opposite direction. This is due to a suction phenomenon  which can be explained by a vacuum created as a result of air being pushed through the human body and the surrounding environment, creating a vacuum (such as in space), which in turn causes air suction in the opposite direction pulling people and objects backwards.


Tags beirut bombing Explosion
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The real tragedy for Lebanon is Hezbollah's continuing stranglehold By JPOST EDITORIAL
Isi Leibler Annexation is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. COVID-19 mustn't derail it By ISI LEIBLER
Sima Vaknin-Gil Global chaos is breeding antisemitism. Global leaders must end it By SIMA VAKNIN-GILL
Emily Schrader Education, not censorship, must be used to tackle online antisemitism By EMILY SCHRADER
Micah Halpern Is COVID-19 the death of the synagogue? By MICAH HALPERN

Most Read

1 Dozens dead, thousands injured in massive Beirut explosion
The scene of an explosion in Beirut on August 4, 2020. The blast, which rattled entire buildings and broke glass, was felt in several parts of the city.
2 Tens of thousands protest in Jerusalem, across Israel
Protesters rally in front of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Jerusalem residency, calling for his resignation.
3 Hebrew U. archaeologist says he found 'face of God'
A clay head dated to the 10th century BC, found at Khirbet Qeiyafa
4 Israel strikes Syria in response to attempted terrorist attack
Attack in Syria on August 25, 2019.
5 Speculation and fear after massive explosion in Beirut
Smoke rises after an explosion was heard in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by