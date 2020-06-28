Netanyahu: Coronavirus cabinet to roll out new restrictions

The coronavirus cabinet is set to meet Sunday and pass a number of new regulations that are meant to stop the spread of the novel virus across Israel. The meeting will take place on the backdrop of a continued spike, including 76 new patients overnight.

The Health Ministry reported that there have been 23,497 people diagnosed with the virus and there are currently 6,160 people. There are 45 people in serious condition.

"The epidemic is reeling its head all over the world, we have passed the 10 million infected people and half-a-million dead," the prime minister said. "I don't know if it's a second wave, but I know it is a rising wave. Many states that have removed their restrictions ... are now forced to restore them in order to curb the spread. We have already seen in other places that it is not a matter of health versus economics, because serious damage to health is also a very serious injury to the economy." At the morning's cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that restrictions are likely to be put in place to limit gatherings and increase enforcement.

Among other restrictions under consideration: limiting events to up to 150; capsules at school-run summer camps; keeping camps closed; calling on companies to encourage work from home; capsules at work places; and capping the number of people who can visit the beach at one time.

At the same time, it is likely the coronavirus cabinet will approve a recommendation by Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Higher Education Minister Ze'ev Elkin to hold end-of-year university exams remotely.

The Education Ministry said that 977 students and teachers are infected with coronavirus and 22,528 are in isolation. Some 243 schools are closed. The school year ends on June 30.

On Sunday, the Jerusalem municipality said it planned to step up enforcement of Health Ministry regulations in the capital. This includes ensuring people are wearing masks and social distancing.

At the same time, Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital’s coronavirus wing has reopened, the hospital said in a statement. Also, the Constitutional Committee on Legislation is expected to discuss the process for labelling restricted areas and “coronavirus quarantine hotels.”