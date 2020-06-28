50% of COVID-19 patients suffer from weakness, distress after recovery

More than half of patients diagnosed with coronavirus exhibit general weakness and respiratory distress even several weeks after recovery, according to a new study by Jerusalem Shaare Zedek Medical Center. The study, which was conducted by the hospital’s pulmonary institute and based on preliminary data gathered from dozens of patients who suffered from COVID-19, found that over 50% of patients displayed symptoms of respiratory distress whether they had a mild, moderate or serious case of the disease. “Within the symptoms that we checked for, we revealed general weakness among the majority of patients alongside shortness of breath, sustained cough and other complex breathing and pulmonary issues,” said Prof. Gabriel Izbicki, director of the institute.He added that the goal of the research is to better adapt the hospital’s treatment programs to address these symptoms better. “We welcome any Israel-based COVID-19 patients who have been treated and released either in a hospital or in a ‘coronavirus hotel’ to participate in the study,” Izbicki said. “The earlier on in your post-treatment the better so that we can best analyze these symptoms for the betterment of future patients.”The researchers will review all patient conditions after six months to better understand the longer-term impacts of the disease.