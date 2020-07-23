The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Netanyahu, Edelstein name Sourasky's Ronni Gamzu coronavirus ‘czar’

The move came after Prof. Gabriel Barbash, who Gamzu had praised as the right person for the role the day before, rejected Netanyahu's offer.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
JULY 23, 2020 10:23
Health Minister Yuli Edelstein meets with Sourasky Medical Center CEO Ronni Gamzu on July 20, 2020 (photo credit: Courtesy)
Health Minister Yuli Edelstein meets with Sourasky Medical Center CEO Ronni Gamzu on July 20, 2020
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein appointed Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center CEO Ronni Gamzu as Israel’s “coronavirus czar” after midnight Wednesday night.
Netanyahu praised Gamzu, a former Health Ministry director-general, for developing a strategic plan for protecting Israel's senior living facilities from the virus. Gamzu's Magen Avot Ve'imahot program is still being used today.
 
“Yesterday, in the late evening, the prime minister and health minister appealed to me to help with the coronavirus crisis at the national level, after the appointment of Prof. [Gabriel] Barbash unfortunately fell through,” Gamzu wrote in a Facebook post earlier Thursday morning. “I immediately responded in the affirmative. This was also the case the previous time, in early April, when I was asked to help manage the crisis in Israel’s senior living facilities.”
 
The move came after Prof. Gabriel Barbash, who Gamzu had praised as the right person for the role the day before, rejected Netanyahu's offer following a battle over the mandate of the new post in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. 
 
“The appointment of Prof. Gabi Barbash as the coronavirus project manager is excellent,” Gamzu said in a Facebook post Tuesday. “This is the right man in the right place! This is the best decision the government has made since the start of the crisis.”
 
Gamzu described Barbash as “determined,” “detail-oriented” and a person who does not take no for an answer. He said he knows how to give respect, but also how to get angry.
 
Barbash had demanded that both Netanyahu and Edelstein come to an agreement about his mandate by late Wednesday, or he would refuse the position.
 
Senior insider sources said that the hold up in formalizing Barbash’s contract was infighting between Netanyahu and Edelstein, as well as negotiations over certain aspects of his role. It was unclear whether Barbash would report to Edelstein or the coronavirus cabinet, meaning the prime minister.
 
In an interview with Israeli media on Wednesday, Edelstein joked that the public was waiting “for a messiah and not a project manager.”
 
It was also being determined what specific authoritative powers Barbash would have and how he would work with newly appointed Health Ministry director-general Chezy Levy, who has already said in interviews with Israeli media that he was looking forward to collaborating with Barbash.
 
It does not appear that any of these questions were answered with Gamzu’s appointment.
 
In his Facebook post on Thursday, Gamzu described the crisis as a “medical, economic and social crisis; I do not ask questions in such a situation - when it comes, I just contribute my whole being and help my country and the health system in managing the crisis.
 
“The challenges are enormous,” he continued, “Restoring the public's trust in leading the treatment of the epidemic, a smart balance between reducing the infection and continuing life, improving public response and enforcement, improving the system of cutting off the infection chain, and continuing to strengthen the medical system.
 
“These are the challenges of every responsible person and citizen in the country, of all of us.”
 
Gamzu said that Sourasky would be managed by Dr. Gil Fire and Itzhak Shapira in his absence.


