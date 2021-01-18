The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Netanyahu proposes international vaccine initiative for future pandemics

This was the sixth meeting of its kind, founded by Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz to share best practices in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
JANUARY 18, 2021 20:32
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen in a video conference with other world leaders discussing an international vaccine initiative, on January 18, 2021. (photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen in a video conference with other world leaders discussing an international vaccine initiative, on January 18, 2021.
(photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)
Israel and several other countries should start an international vaccine corporation to research and manufacture vaccines in future pandemics, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu proposed in a meeting with leaders of six other countries on Monday.
“We will encounter more viruses,” Netanyahu warned. “We must unite forces and start to discuss research, production and supply, first for our countries and then for the rest. We must start planning for the next years.”
Netanyahu presented the proposal in a video conference with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. This was the sixth meeting of its kind, founded by Kurz to share best practices in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are seven countries… most of us have populations of five to 12 million residents,” Netanyahu said. “I suggest we discuss the creation of an international corporation for research and production. We all have research, science and technological capabilities.”
“To reach a reasonable economic and scientific volume, we must examine possibilities to unite our efforts,” the prime minister added.
Netanyahu said the countries should cooperate to develop their own capabilities in case there is another pandemic, so that they will not be “at the mercy of market forces.” The corporation would be part of the government, not private and not meant for profit.
Netanyahu also discussed how Israel has managed to be the world leader in administering the COVID-19 vaccine, with over 28% of the population receiving at least one dose.
He encouraged the leaders and their health ministers to get vaccinated in order to give the public confidence in the jab.
The prime minister also advised that logistically, the goal should be as many vaccines as possible, as quickly as possible.
“Even though the Pfizer vaccine has two doses, we are moving to finish administer the first dose at the same time as we give the second dose” to those who received the first earlier, Netanyahu explained.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Vaccinations Coronavirus vaccine COVID-19 pandemic
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Iranian intents: Tehran appears to be dodging terms of deal

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

24th Knesset: Another round of abnormal elections

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Micah Halpern

How COVID changed Jewish life

 By MICAH HALPERN
David Klahr

A call for Israeli politics to return to core, humanistic values

 By DAVID KLAHR
Amotz Asa-El

'Jenin, Jenin': A modern day blood libel

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild dies at 57 after suffering heart attack

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild 1963-2021.
3

13 Israelis suffer facial paralysis after coronavirus vaccine - report

A HEALTHCARE worker prepares a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Rehovot on Monday.
4

New York State Bar investigates Giuliani for role in Capitol riots

Rudy Giuliani delivers remarks before Donald Trump rallies with supporters in Council Bluffs, Iowa, U.S., September 28, 2016.
5

Coronavirus: 67-year-old jabbed with five doses instead of one

Vials of vaccinations against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and syringes are seen as Israel continues its national vaccination drive, during a third national COVID lockdown, at a Maccabi Health Fund branch in Ashdod, Israel December 29, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by