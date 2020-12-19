The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Netanyahu to kick-off Israel's COVID-19 vaccination campaign on Saturday

“I call on everyone to come and get vaccinated ... as soon as possible,” Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz said.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
DECEMBER 19, 2020 10:26
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu at a Maccabi vaccine center in Tel Aviv on Sunday. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu at a Maccabi vaccine center in Tel Aviv on Sunday.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein will receive the first coronavirus vaccines in Israel Saturday night at an event that will be live streamed across Israel as part of the campaign to encourage the public to get the jab.
The leaders will be inoculated at Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer along with around 50 medical personnel. 
Then, on Sunday, President Reuven Rivlin will be vaccinated at Hadassah-University Medical Center and coronavirus commissioner Prof. Nachman Ash at a Maccabi health clinic in Herzliya, along with thousands of medical professionals across Israel. 
“I call on everyone to come and get vaccinated and make sure first of all that your relatives who are at risk, especially older adults, do so as soon as possible,” Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz said Friday.
He, too, will be vaccinated on Sunday.
A poll by the Israel Medical Association that was published over the weekend, found that 82% of doctors intend to vaccinate against the virus.
The country’s four health funds published their vaccination schedules in the last few days, opening up hotlines and making appointments to begin Monday for Israel’s over 60 population and those with underlying medical conditions that put them at risk for developing a serious case of the disease. 
“If indeed the Israelis are vaccinated at a rate of about 50,000 people per day from the beginning of January or a little earlier, then the vaccines will begin to affect the morbidity already in February,” wrote Prof. Eran Segal, a computational biologist at the Weizmann Institute of Science in an opinion piece published by N12. 
According to his models, it will only take about another six or seven weeks at the current rate of infection to reach 1,000 seriously ill patients in Israel’s hospitals. But he said that around the same time, the vaccines should take effect. 
“Once we start vaccinating at a high rate, it can be estimated that within a month and a half to two months later we will see a very significant decrease in both mortality and severe morbidity,” Segal wrote. 
Although many Israelis have expressed hesitation about taking the vaccine due to its rapid development and approval process, Maccabi’s appointment line crashed Thursday night within two hours of opening because so many people wanted appointments. 
A Haifa University survey published last week found widespread reluctance among the Israeli public to take the new coronavirus vaccine; only 20.3% of Israeli Jewish respondents and 16% of Israeli Arab respondents said that they would take the vaccine immediately.
A similar number was reported by the Hebrew daily Yediot Ahronot over the weekend, which showed that 24% plan to vaccinate immediately and 39% will “probably get vaccinated but will wait a little bit.”
There are already somewhere around 600,000 Pfizer vaccine doses in the country - enough to vaccinate 300,000 people. Millions more are expected by the end of the year.
Israel also has contracts with Moderna and AstraZeneca. Overnight Friday Israel time, the US Food and Drug Administration authorized the emergency use of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine, mRNA-1273, for individuals over the age of 18. 
The Pfizer vaccine is available for people 16 and older. 
The Health Ministry said priority vaccination would go for medical teams and the elderly first. Then, populations at greater risk of infection, such as teachers, would have access to the vaccine. IDF and security officials would also be prioritized. 
Approximately 20 million doses of the Moderna vaccine are expected to be delivered to the US government by the end of December 2020 under Operation Warp Speed. The company expects to have between 100 million and 125 million doses available globally in the first quarter of 2021, including some six million doses that were committed to the State of Israel.


