The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

New chip could detect COVID-19 cases with 99.9% accuracy - study

A new testing method using genome sequencing could help control the spread of COVID-19, prevent future pandemics.

By SHIRA SILKOFF  
APRIL 24, 2021 12:34
CerTest's rapid-result COVID-19 test. (photo credit: Courtesy)
CerTest's rapid-result COVID-19 test.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Scientists have developed a new chip which would allow for faster and more accurate COVID-19 detection with up to 99.9% accuracy.
Jeremy Edwards, director of the Computational Genomics and Technology (CGaT) Laboratory at the University of New Mexico, along with colleagues from Centrillion Technologies in Palo Alto, California and West Virginia University, has developed a simpler and faster genome sequencing method which would allow the detection of respiratory diseases such as COVID-19 with greater accuracy.
Their research study is titled "Highly Accurate Chip-Based Resequencing of SARS-CoV-2 Clinical Samples" and was peer reviewed and published in the American Chemical Society. It aims to create alternative COVID testing and tracing systems which would be a widely available alternative to current systems which often produce false positives or negatives.
Over 142 million people worldwide are estimated to have contracted COVID-19, and until the vaccine becomes widely and easily available, contact tracing and testing remain the most effective ways to slow down the spread of the virus. 
Whereas current clinical testing only allows for confirmation of the presence or absence of the virus, sequencing the entire genome would allow for the spread of the virus and pre-existing variants to be tracked, as well as potential new variants that could appear, scientists confirmed.
During their research, the scientists created a tiled genome array, a less lengthy and more inexpensive process than traditional short read sequencing methods.
Once the researchers had developed the tiled genome array they were able to configure it specifically for the SARA-CoV-2 genome. 
The array was then used to resequence the viral genome from 8 different clinical samples from patients in Wyoming who tested positive for COVID-19, and they were able to sequence 95% of the genome from each of the samples with a 99.9% accuracy. 
"Since the submission of the paper, the technology has further evolved with improved accuracy and sensitivity" said Edwards about the research. "The chip technology is the best available technology for large-scale viral genome surveillance and monitoring viral variants."
Edwards hopes that this new technology will help control not only the COVID-19 pandemic, but other pandemics in the future too. 


Tags sci-tech scientific study COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel must recognize the Armenian Genocide - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Will Iran deal change with parade of Israeli officials to DC? - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Justice for Sarah Halimi and justice for all

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Olmert to Bennett: Create 'New Likud' with Sa'ar, oust Netanyahu - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Anaphylactic and societal shock: An Israeli parable - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Syrian missile lands near Dimona nuclear reactor, interception fails

Missile fire is seen from Damascus, Syria May 10, 2018.
2

New vaccine side effect? In Israel, six people develop herpes zoster

A rash from herpes zoster [Illustrative].
3

Iran media celebrates 'explosion' at 'sensitive Israel missile factory'

An Israeli MRSAM missile during a test in 2020
4

Netanyahu gives up on forming a government

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a memorial ceremony for Joseph Trumpeldor in Tel-Hai, northern Israel, February 23, 2021
5

New coronavirus variant could be resistant to antibodies - research

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by