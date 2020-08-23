The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Will ultra-Orthodox Jews be allowed to travel to Uman for High Holy Days?

Israel has surpassed the milestone of 100,000 total cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic, and it currently stands 102,150.

By HANNAH BROWN  
AUGUST 23, 2020 17:02
Magen David Adom worker wearing protective gear against the coronavirus in Israel (photo credit: FLASH90)
Magen David Adom worker wearing protective gear against the coronavirus in Israel
(photo credit: FLASH90)
Ahead of a Sunday evening meeting among Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and top ministers to decide whether Hasidim will be allowed to travel to the Ukrainian city of Uman for Rosh Hashanah to pray at the tomb of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov, the Health Ministry released new numbers of coronavirus infections in Israel.
The number of coronavirus patients in Israel currently stands at 22,024, an increase of two over the total number of active cases announced by the Health Ministry Sunday morning. Of those, 408 people are in serious condition, with 112 on ventilators. The death toll rose overnight and now stands at 825 deaths.
Israel has surpassed the milestone of 100,000 total cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic, and it currently stands 102,150.
Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, Housing and Construction Minister Ya'acov Litzman, Interior Minister Arye Deri, Transportation Minister Miri Regev and representatives of the Breslov sect are expected to be present at the 5:30 p.m. Sunday meeting with the prime minister.
This meeting will take place a day after newly appointed coronavirus commissioner Prof. Ronni Gamzu told N12 that "Uman will bring us to lockdown.” He said he wanted to halt flights by Hasidic Jews to Uman for the holiday, whereas many as 30,000 ultra-Orthodox Jews regularly gather during the Jewish New Year. Already, thousands of Hasidim have booked flights and plan to make the pilgrimage.
“There should be no flights to Uman – period,” Gamzu stressed in his N12 interview. “Enough!” He called on the government to “say no... This is not something holy... Uman will bring us to lockdown.”
Those concerned about the Israeli economy want to do anything possible to prevent another lockdown like the one during the spring, which took an enormous toll on the financial health of Israelis.
On Monday, the coronavirus cabinet will convene to debate and implement measures meant to halt the spread of the disease.


Tags uman Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israeli public is right to express outrage over Eilat rape By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gershon Baskin To end the occupation, Palestinians need the moral high ground – opinion By GERSHON BASKIN
Hillel Fuld Hillel's Tech Corner: Tempdrop helps women track fertility while asleep By HILLEL FULD
The real reason Netanyahu kept Gantz in the dark on UAE deal By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum Who's afraid of a fourth round of elections? – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israel, UAE reach historic peace deal: ‘We can make a wonderful future’
L-R: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Jewish community vocal over Kamala Harris's Jewish husband
Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff
3 Five countries that could be next to make peace with Israel
Flags of Arab League member countries on display at Beirut's Phoenicia Hotel, Lebanon January 18, 2019
4 The Israel-UAE agreement, winners and losers edition
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a press statement at the PM's office in Jerusalem, August 13, 2020
5 Netanyahu: Rape of 16-year-old by 30 men is crime against humanity
A hotel is seen against a backdrop of mountains in the Red Sea resort of Eilat [Illustrative]

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by