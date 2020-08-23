Will ultra-Orthodox Jews be allowed to travel to Uman for High Holy Days?

Ahead of a Sunday evening meeting among Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and top ministers to decide whether Hasidim will be allowed to travel to the Ukrainian city of Uman for Rosh Hashanah to pray at the tomb of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov, the Health Ministry released new numbers of coronavirus infections in Israel. The number of coronavirus patients in Israel currently stands at 22,024, an increase of two over the total number of active cases announced by the Health Ministry Sunday morning. Of those, 408 people are in serious condition, with 112 on ventilators. The death toll rose overnight and now stands at 825 deaths. Israel has surpassed the milestone of 100,000 total cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic, and it currently stands 102,150.Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, Housing and Construction Minister Ya'acov Litzman, Interior Minister Arye Deri, Transportation Minister Miri Regev and representatives of the Breslov sect are expected to be present at the 5:30 p.m. Sunday meeting with the prime minister. This meeting will take place a day after newly appointed coronavirus commissioner Prof. Ronni Gamzu told N12 that "Uman will bring us to lockdown.” He said he wanted to halt flights by Hasidic Jews to Uman for the holiday, whereas many as 30,000 ultra-Orthodox Jews regularly gather during the Jewish New Year. Already, thousands of Hasidim have booked flights and plan to make the pilgrimage.“There should be no flights to Uman – period,” Gamzu stressed in his N12 interview. “Enough!” He called on the government to “say no... This is not something holy... Uman will bring us to lockdown.” Those concerned about the Israeli economy want to do anything possible to prevent another lockdown like the one during the spring, which took an enormous toll on the financial health of Israelis. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });On Monday, the coronavirus cabinet will convene to debate and implement measures meant to halt the spread of the disease.