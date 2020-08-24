The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

New Israeli kidney donations record

Twelve patients in some 24 operating rooms in various hospitals across the country, received their new kidneys owning to an effort made by Matnat Chaim.

By DANIEL NISINMAN  
AUGUST 24, 2020 04:41
Kidney transplant operation at Rambam Hospital in Haifa (photo credit: PIOTR FLITR)
Kidney transplant operation at Rambam Hospital in Haifa
(photo credit: PIOTR FLITR)
Over the third week of August, twelve kidney transplant operations were carried out in Israel, setting an unprecedented state and possibly worldwide record, according to Israel Hayom.
Twelve patients in some 24 operating rooms in various hospitals across the country, received their new kidneys owing it to an effort made by Matnat Chaim ("Gift of Life"), a volunteer organization dedicated to encouraging people who are suitable for kidney donations to save lives.
The organization was established by Rabbi Avraham Yeshayahu Heber, who died of coronavirus in last April.
Rachel Heber, the wife of the deceased Rabbi and the founder of Mtant Chaim, said that "when we started the organization in 2008, we did 4 transplants a year, thinking we hit a record... what happened this week is extraordinary and very gladdening."
Since the death of Heber's husband, Mtant Chaim successfully assisted in seventy-three transplants.
The ages of the donors and patients ranges from thirty-five to fifty-eight, all coming from different backgrounds carrying different stories.
"Every single donor offers me solace. The feeling that my husband goes on living through them," added Heber.
Currently, there are 5,000 dialysis patients in Israel, 900 out of which are fit for kidney transplant.



Tags hospital organ donation kidney
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Cops gone wild: Protesters stay calm as police lose control at Balfour By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gershon Baskin To end the occupation, Palestinians need the moral high ground – opinion By GERSHON BASKIN
Hillel Fuld Hillel's Tech Corner: Tempdrop helps women track fertility while asleep By HILLEL FULD
The real reason Netanyahu kept Gantz in the dark on UAE deal By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum Who's afraid of a fourth round of elections? – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Police arrest 2 more suspects in gang-rape of 16-year-old in Eilat
Israelis demonstrate against sexual violence after the rape of a 16-year-old girl in Eilat last week, Jerusalem, August 23, 2020
2 Surgical precision - The story behind Israel's targeted killings
‘EACH FLOOR had two apartments and each apartment had three rooms’: The home of Islamic Jihad commander Baha Abu al-Ata after it was hit by the Israeli strike that killed him, in Gaza City on November 12, 2019
3 Netanyahu: Rape of 16-year-old by 30 men is crime against humanity
A hotel is seen against a backdrop of mountains in the Red Sea resort of Eilat [Illustrative]
4 Five countries that could be next to make peace with Israel
Flags of Arab League member countries on display at Beirut's Phoenicia Hotel, Lebanon January 18, 2019
5 Jewish community vocal over Kamala Harris's Jewish husband
Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by