New study finds confirming stereotypes triggers reward-like sensation

What triggers the same 'feel-good' endorphins as eating a chocolate bar but has no calories?For humans, it's when we see someone acting in line with a preconceived prediction, according to a new study by Ben-Gurion University of the Negev and Harvard University psychology researchers.
Often, predetermined notions fall short when faced with the reality of getting to know someone. But according to the research, published in the peer-reviewed journal Social Cognitive and Affective Neuroscience, humans are even willing to earn less money to have their stereotypes confirmed, Ben-Gurion University explained in a press release. Using psychological theory and brain scans in a set of four studies, the researchers found that an area of the brain called the nucleus accumbens, previously tied to rewarding experiences, contributes to triggering pleasure when a prediction, including societal gender stereotypes, is affirmed. Ben-Gurion University researcher Dr. Niv Reggev noted that insight from the study may prove helpful in dealing with society's prejudice, discrimination, and polarization. "In their daily lives, people encounter numerous examples of stereotype-conforming information, be it from social media, advertisement, or other people. Our research suggests that people experience a reward-like effect from each such encounter, suggesting one explanation why it is so hard to change stereotypes and other forms of social expectations," he said.
Often, predetermined notions fall short when faced with the reality of getting to know someone. But according to the research, published in the peer-reviewed journal Social Cognitive and Affective Neuroscience, humans are even willing to earn less money to have their stereotypes confirmed, Ben-Gurion University explained in a press release. Using psychological theory and brain scans in a set of four studies, the researchers found that an area of the brain called the nucleus accumbens, previously tied to rewarding experiences, contributes to triggering pleasure when a prediction, including societal gender stereotypes, is affirmed. Ben-Gurion University researcher Dr. Niv Reggev noted that insight from the study may prove helpful in dealing with society's prejudice, discrimination, and polarization. "In their daily lives, people encounter numerous examples of stereotype-conforming information, be it from social media, advertisement, or other people. Our research suggests that people experience a reward-like effect from each such encounter, suggesting one explanation why it is so hard to change stereotypes and other forms of social expectations," he said.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}